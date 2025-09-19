- Croissance
Trades:
18
Bénéfice trades:
15 (83.33%)
Perte trades:
3 (16.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 775.41 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 008.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
13 578.97 USD (4 356 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 589.13 USD (1 305 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (12 237.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
12 237.34 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.53
Activité de trading:
81.44%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
128.25%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
9.00
Longs trades:
4 (22.22%)
Courts trades:
14 (77.78%)
Facteur de profit:
8.54
Rendement attendu:
666.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
905.26 USD
Perte moyenne:
-529.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-580.83 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 008.30 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.99%
Algo trading:
38%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
247.50 USD
Maximal:
1 331.77 USD (1.32%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.32% (1 331.77 USD)
Par fonds propres:
30.97% (34 686.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|3.9K
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|EURUSD
|-113
|USDCAD
|236
|EURJPY
|937
|XAGUSD
|2.1K
|EURGBP
|22
|USDJPY
|756
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|-991
|GBPUSD
|475
|GBPJPY
|721
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|49
|USDCAD
|141
|EURJPY
|169
|XAGUSD
|210
|EURGBP
|5
|USDJPY
|379
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 775.41 USD
Pire transaction: -1 008 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +12 237.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -580.83 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
Trading Strategy Memorandum
Executive Summary
This trading strategy is designed to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns through disciplined foreign exchange trading. By managing 8–10 currency pairs concurrently, it achieves diversification while maintaining strict risk parameters. Daily portfolio exposure is capped at 2%, with individual trades limited to 0.5% of account equity.
Capital growth is driven by a compounding model, allowing position sizing to scale as equity increases. The strategy is suitable for accounts with a minimum of USD 1,000 (mini lots) or USD 5,000 (standard lots), with a minimum leverage requirement of 30:1 to ensure margin efficiency.
The approach emphasizes capital preservation first, growth second — making it well-suited for investors seeking steady performance through structured risk management and disciplined execution.
1. Objective
The objective of this strategy is to generate consistent capital appreciation through disciplined foreign exchange trading. The approach emphasizes strict risk management and controlled exposure while employing compounding techniques to accelerate long-term account growth.
2. Strategy Overview
The strategy actively manages 8–10 currency pairs concurrently, ensuring diversification across correlated and non-correlated assets. Trade entries and exits are systematically governed by technical and risk parameters to minimize drawdowns and optimize returns.
3. Risk Management
Daily Risk Cap: Total portfolio exposure is limited to a maximum of 2% of account equity per trading day.
Per-Trade Risk: Individual position risk is restricted to 0.5% of equity, thereby reducing vulnerability to adverse market movements.
Compounding Mechanism: Position sizing dynamically scales with account equity, allowing for progressive capital growth while maintaining defined risk thresholds.
4. Capital Requirements
To ensure effective execution and risk adherence, the following minimum account sizes are recommended:
USD 1,000 for mini-lot execution
USD 5,000 for standard-lot execution
A minimum leverage ratio of 30:1 is required to maintain margin efficiency and to facilitate the simultaneous management of multiple currency pairs.
5. Execution Parameters
Trades are executed with precise risk-to-reward ratios, applying systematic stop-loss and take-profit placements to align with the overarching risk management framework. The strategy prioritizes capital preservation while seeking consistent, compounding returns over time.
