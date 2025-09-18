SignauxSections
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar

LYSM

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
358
Bénéfice trades:
303 (84.63%)
Perte trades:
55 (15.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
92.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-750.60 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 339.28 USD (45 563 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 282.45 USD (47 652 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
67 (1 394.13 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 394.13 USD (67)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Activité de trading:
47.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
41.69%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
54
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
-0.56
Longs trades:
193 (53.91%)
Courts trades:
165 (46.09%)
Facteur de profit:
0.77
Rendement attendu:
-5.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.92 USD
Perte moyenne:
-150.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-2 086.81 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 086.81 USD (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.94%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 943.17 USD
Maximal:
3 472.28 USD (3.42%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.42% (3 472.41 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.13% (1 130.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 340
GBPUSD 6
EURUSD 5
USDCHF 4
AUDUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.4K
GBPUSD 292
EURUSD -606
USDCHF 172
AUDUSD -413
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.6K
GBPUSD 486
EURUSD -595
USDCHF 299
AUDUSD -713
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +92.72 USD
Pire transaction: -751 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 67
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 394.13 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 086.81 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1587
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.70 × 128
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.92 × 397
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.22 × 23
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
2.71 × 56
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.43 × 255
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.48 × 31
14 plus...
This signal is built for conservative traders who prioritize capital safety and seek steady, sustainable growth on a larger account size. The strategy primarily trades XAUUSD (Gold), with additional exposure to selected major currency pairs including EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF to ensure diversification and stability.

Risk management is the core of this service. Every trade uses a Stop Loss (SL), and there are no grid or martingale systems involved. The maximum expected drawdown is strictly limited to 20–25%, making this signal an ideal choice for investors who want controlled risk with professional discipline.

This signal is recommended for accounts starting from $100,000. With this capital base, trading is executed in a measured and safe manner, avoiding unnecessary exposure while aiming for consistent long-term returns.

The strategy is fully compatible with accounts in any currency (USD, EUR, GBP, INR, JPY, etc.) since MQL5 automatically adjusts trade sizing to match your account balance.

If you are a safety-first investor who values stability, risk control, and long-term growth, this signal is designed specifically for you.


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 05:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 01:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 14:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
