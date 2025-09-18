This signal is designed for traders who want long-term growth with controlled risk. The primary instrument traded is XAUUSD (Gold), supported by carefully selected major currency pairs such as EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF. This diversification helps balance performance and reduce dependency on a single market.

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss (SL) to ensure disciplined risk management. No grid or martingale strategies are used—this is a clean and transparent trading approach.

The recommended minimum balance to subscribe is $200 (or ₹20,000). While you may occasionally experience larger drawdowns, the system is structured to protect your capital and ensure the account will never blow up.

MQL5 automatically adjusts trade sizes according to your account currency, so you can subscribe whether your balance is in USD, INR, EUR, GBP, JPY, or any other currency.

If you are seeking a reliable signal that combines professional risk management with consistent trading across Gold and major currency pairs, this service is the right choice. Subscribe today and grow your account with a trusted, transparent, and disciplined strategy.