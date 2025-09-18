SignauxSections
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar

TYSM

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 36%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
57
Bénéfice trades:
54 (94.73%)
Perte trades:
3 (5.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
392.30 INR
Pire transaction:
-2 189.23 INR
Bénéfice brut:
10 069.51 INR (95 497 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 238.31 INR (6 527 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
52 (9 623.72 INR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9 623.72 INR (52)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.44
Activité de trading:
44.53%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
33.26%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.12
Longs trades:
21 (36.84%)
Courts trades:
36 (63.16%)
Facteur de profit:
3.11
Rendement attendu:
119.85 INR
Bénéfice moyen:
186.47 INR
Perte moyenne:
-1 079.44 INR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-2 189.23 INR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 189.23 INR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
35.63%
Algo trading:
24%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
602.12 INR
Maximal:
2 189.23 INR (7.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.57% (2 209.07 INR)
Par fonds propres:
11.07% (2 552.16 INR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
GBPUSD 4
AUDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 134
GBPUSD 10
AUDUSD 0
EURUSD -33
USDCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPUSD 344
AUDUSD -5
EURUSD -653
USDCHF 191
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +392.30 INR
Pire transaction: -2 189 INR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 52
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9 623.72 INR
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 189.23 INR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.73 × 1593
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
4.29 × 852
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.32 × 57
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.37 × 63
Exness-MT5Real
5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
5.76 × 430
RoboForex-ECN
5.83 × 127
Exness-MT5Real6
6.54 × 76
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
JunoMarkets-Server
17.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
19.60 × 231
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
This signal is designed for traders who want long-term growth with controlled risk. The primary instrument traded is XAUUSD (Gold), supported by carefully selected major currency pairs such as EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF. This diversification helps balance performance and reduce dependency on a single market.

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss (SL) to ensure disciplined risk management. No grid or martingale strategies are used—this is a clean and transparent trading approach.

The recommended minimum balance to subscribe is $200 (or ₹20,000). While you may occasionally experience larger drawdowns, the system is structured to protect your capital and ensure the account will never blow up.

MQL5 automatically adjusts trade sizes according to your account currency, so you can subscribe whether your balance is in USD, INR, EUR, GBP, JPY, or any other currency.

If you are seeking a reliable signal that combines professional risk management with consistent trading across Gold and major currency pairs, this service is the right choice. Subscribe today and grow your account with a trusted, transparent, and disciplined strategy.


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 15:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 14:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 10.53% of days out of the 19 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
TYSM
30 USD par mois
36%
0
0
USD
21K
INR
2
24%
57
94%
45%
3.10
119.85
INR
11%
1:500
