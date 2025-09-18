- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|EURUSD
|630
|GBPUSD
|-407
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-722
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Just2Trade-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.76 × 243
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|2.00 × 2
GrowthFX – Trading Major Pairs with Technical Precision
GrowthFX is a personal trading system designed to steadily grow capital through technical trading on major Forex pairs, while being open to calculated risk for higher potential profits.
📌 Key Features"
-
Trades only major currency pairs for high liquidity and reliability
-
Uses pure technical indicators for precise entries and exits
-
Implements a dynamic stop loss strategy to adapt to changing market conditions and protect capital
-
No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage – just clean, systematic trading
💡 Important Note: This is my personal investing account. You are welcome to follow if you like the results, but please note:
-
This signal is not suitable for prop firm trading accounts
-
Risk and performance may vary depending on your broker and execution conditions
⚡ GrowthFX is about sustainable technical trading with the flexibility to take on higher risk for greater profit opportunities.
USD
USD
USD