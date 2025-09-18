SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / GrowthFX
Samy Hussein

GrowthFX

Samy Hussein
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 45 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 18%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
26
Bénéfice trades:
25 (96.15%)
Perte trades:
1 (3.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
359.89 USD
Pire transaction:
-895.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 215.25 USD (4 363 pips)
Perte brute:
-895.94 USD (1 730 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (1 319.43 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 319.43 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Activité de trading:
90.86%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
29.70%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
21
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.47
Longs trades:
12 (46.15%)
Courts trades:
14 (53.85%)
Facteur de profit:
2.47
Rendement attendu:
50.74 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
88.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-895.94 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-895.94 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-895.94 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.59%
Algo trading:
51%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
895.94 USD (10.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.16% (895.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.41% (1 069.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 10
EURUSD 8
GBPUSD 8
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.1K
EURUSD 630
GBPUSD -407
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 2.3K
EURUSD 1.1K
GBPUSD -722
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +359.89 USD
Pire transaction: -896 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 319.43 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -895.94 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Just2Trade-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.76 × 243
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
2.00 × 2
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

GrowthFX – Trading Major Pairs with Technical Precision

GrowthFX is a personal trading system designed to steadily grow capital through technical trading on major Forex pairs, while being open to calculated risk for higher potential profits.

📌 Key Features"

  • Trades only major currency pairs for high liquidity and reliability

  • Uses pure technical indicators for precise entries and exits

  • Implements a dynamic stop loss strategy to adapt to changing market conditions and protect capital

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage – just clean, systematic trading

💡 Important Note: This is my personal investing account. You are welcome to follow if you like the results, but please note:

  • This signal is not suitable for prop firm trading accounts

  • Risk and performance may vary depending on your broker and execution conditions

⚡ GrowthFX is about sustainable technical trading with the flexibility to take on higher risk for greater profit opportunities.


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 00:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.18 04:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 04:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 04:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 04:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GrowthFX
45 USD par mois
18%
0
0
USD
8.8K
USD
2
51%
26
96%
91%
2.47
50.74
USD
12%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.