GrowthFX – Trading Major Pairs with Technical Precision

GrowthFX is a personal trading system designed to steadily grow capital through technical trading on major Forex pairs, while being open to calculated risk for higher potential profits.

📌 Key Features"

Trades only major currency pairs for high liquidity and reliability

Uses pure technical indicators for precise entries and exits

Implements a dynamic stop loss strategy to adapt to changing market conditions and protect capital

No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage – just clean, systematic trading

💡 Important Note: This is my personal investing account. You are welcome to follow if you like the results, but please note:

This signal is not suitable for prop firm trading accounts

Risk and performance may vary depending on your broker and execution conditions

⚡ GrowthFX is about sustainable technical trading with the flexibility to take on higher risk for greater profit opportunities.



