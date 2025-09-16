SignauxSections
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega

PulseTrader 100k

Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
7 (87.50%)
Perte trades:
1 (12.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
849.17 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.17 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 461.87 USD (29 271 pips)
Perte brute:
-25.72 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (2 461.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 461.87 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.19
Activité de trading:
48.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
25.59%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
100.75
Longs trades:
7 (87.50%)
Courts trades:
1 (12.50%)
Facteur de profit:
95.72
Rendement attendu:
304.52 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
351.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
-25.72 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.17 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.44%
Algo trading:
75%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
24.18 USD
Maximal:
24.18 USD (0.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (1.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.79% (788.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
EURUSD 150
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 29K
EURUSD 12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +849.17 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 461.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FTMO-Server3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This signal is operated with 100% algorithmic trading, executed exclusively by the ZenithPulse EA. The strategy is fully automated, designed to capture short-term volatility with speed and precision, while maintaining strict risk management rules.

The account behind this signal is a 100K FTMO account, which provides professional trading conditions and reliable execution for consistent results.

ZenithPulse was developed to take advantage of high-volatility events and intraday opportunities, placing pending orders and managing trades with predefined parameters. Every entry, stop loss, and exit is calculated and executed by the algorithm, ensuring discipline and removing emotional bias from trading decisions.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 100% algorithmic trading with the ZenithPulse EA.

  • Runs on a 100K FTMO account under institutional-grade conditions.

  • Designed for short-term and intraday opportunities.

  • Built-in risk management with strict exposure control.

  • Automated pending orders for fast reactions to market volatility.

  • Emotion-free execution with full automation.

This signal reflects the efficiency of algorithmic trading through the ZenithPulse EA, delivering a disciplined and transparent performance backed by the robustness of a 100K FTMO account.


2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 02:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 02:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 23:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 19:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 19:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 19:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 19:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 19:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
PulseTrader 100k
50 USD par mois
2%
0
0
USD
102K
USD
1
75%
8
87%
48%
95.71
304.52
USD
1%
1:30
