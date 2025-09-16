SignauxSections
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega

PulseTrader FN 6k

Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
FundedNext-Server 2
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
9 (64.28%)
Perte trades:
5 (35.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
76.08 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.04 USD
Bénéfice brut:
220.71 USD (23 156 pips)
Perte brute:
-10.67 USD (252 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (220.18 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
220.18 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.60
Activité de trading:
97.29%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.65%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
20.88
Longs trades:
14 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
20.69
Rendement attendu:
15.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
24.52 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.13 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-9.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9.00 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.50%
Algo trading:
14%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
10.06 USD (0.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.15% (9.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.89% (114.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 210
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +76.08 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +220.18 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FundedNext-Server 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This signal is based on 100% manual trading, executed with discipline and strict risk management. Every position is carefully analyzed before execution, considering both technical setups and overall market context.

The account used for this signal is a 6K Stellar account from FundedNext, which ensures professional-grade trading conditions and transparent performance.

The trading style focuses on short to medium-term opportunities, prioritizing precision over trade volume. No automated strategies are involved, guaranteeing that every decision comes from direct market observation and discretionary judgment.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 100% manual trading, no Expert Advisors involved.

  • Trades based on technical analysis and market context.

  • Strict risk management and controlled exposure.

  • Executed on a 6K Stellar FundedNext account with optimal conditions.

  • Focused on quality setups rather than high frequency.

  • Designed for traders who value human discretion and strategy.

This signal reflects the mindset of a professional trader applying experience directly to the markets, backed by the strength of a 6K Stellar FundedNext account.


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 02:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.16 18:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 18:26
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 18:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 18:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
