SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / AIZero MAMM1
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZero MAMM1

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 14%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
88
Bénéfice trades:
51 (57.95%)
Perte trades:
37 (42.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
212.85 USD
Pire transaction:
-55.60 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 689.25 USD (32 539 pips)
Perte brute:
-869.39 USD (13 617 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (2 420.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 420.95 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.51
Activité de trading:
12.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.70%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
26
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
9.76
Longs trades:
64 (72.73%)
Courts trades:
24 (27.27%)
Facteur de profit:
4.24
Rendement attendu:
32.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
72.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-23.50 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-288.96 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-288.96 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
288.96 USD (1.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.77% (288.96 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.07% (779.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDf 88
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDf 2.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDf 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +212.85 USD
Pire transaction: -56 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 420.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -288.96 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The signal is managed by a system of AI, under the supervision of human analysts (known as blackbox management mechanism in investment)

The most important part is called AIZERO (an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA). It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!

This is a MAMM account, It will be carefully managed by a combination of robots and humans! 

Please copy the same ratio as my capital.

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


Aucun avis
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 09:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 09:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AIZero MAMM1
30 USD par mois
14%
0
0
USD
38K
USD
2
100%
88
57%
13%
4.24
32.04
USD
2%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.