Konstantin Kulikov

OLD

Konstantin Kulikov
0 avis
Fiabilité
409 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2017 2 047%
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 589
Bénéfice trades:
1 188 (74.76%)
Perte trades:
401 (25.24%)
Meilleure transaction:
572.95 USD
Pire transaction:
-700.39 USD
Bénéfice brut:
13 760.37 USD (86 578 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 302.87 USD (56 314 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
46 (42.92 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 814.55 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
51.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.96%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
33
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.29
Longs trades:
893 (56.20%)
Courts trades:
696 (43.80%)
Facteur de profit:
1.48
Rendement attendu:
2.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-23.20 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-180.53 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-760.67 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.25%
Prévision annuelle:
209.28%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.42 USD
Maximal:
1 353.35 USD (23.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
60.21% (698.16 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.88% (30.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 157
USDCAD 138
GBPCAD 133
EURGBP 130
EURCAD 114
USDCHF 106
CADCHF 105
GBPUSD 87
AUDNZD 61
EURNZD 58
AUDCHF 53
SUMMARY 50
AUDJPY 49
EURCHF 42
EURAUD 41
GBPAUD 34
GBPJPY 30
XAUUSD 30
USDJPY 29
GBPCHF 28
NZDUSD 23
AUDUSD 22
EURJPY 15
NZDJPY 14
AUDCAD 13
CHFJPY 13
CADJPY 9
XAUCHF 2
USDSGD 2
NZDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 435
USDCAD 240
GBPCAD 779
EURGBP -361
EURCAD 629
USDCHF 163
CADCHF 293
GBPUSD -138
AUDNZD 149
EURNZD 12
AUDCHF 37
SUMMARY 2.6K
AUDJPY -63
EURCHF -230
EURAUD 46
GBPAUD -71
GBPJPY 183
XAUUSD -137
USDJPY 106
GBPCHF 30
NZDUSD -70
AUDUSD -12
EURJPY -117
NZDJPY 86
AUDCAD -10
CHFJPY -20
CADJPY -11
XAUCHF -108
USDSGD -29
NZDCHF 9
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.5K
USDCAD 4K
GBPCAD 5.2K
EURGBP 292
EURCAD 5K
USDCHF 1.9K
CADCHF 1.1K
GBPUSD 1.8K
AUDNZD 1.4K
EURNZD 1.8K
AUDCHF 1.3K
SUMMARY 0
AUDJPY 677
EURCHF -975
EURAUD 1.9K
GBPAUD -354
GBPJPY 1.5K
XAUUSD -946
USDJPY 254
GBPCHF 573
NZDUSD -716
AUDUSD 344
EURJPY -69
NZDJPY 873
AUDCAD 297
CHFJPY -272
CADJPY 277
XAUCHF -946
USDSGD -399
NZDCHF 74
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +572.95 USD
Pire transaction: -700 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +42.92 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -180.53 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PacificUnionLLC-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.04 × 181
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.11 × 84
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.20 × 74
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.29 × 486
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.32 × 598
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.33 × 9
ICMarkets-Live23
0.40 × 125
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.41 × 436
TickmillUK-Live03
0.47 × 1247
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.50 × 4
Coinexx-Demo
0.56 × 171
ICMarkets-Live19
0.57 × 246
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.64 × 368
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
0.67 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.67 × 6139
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.70 × 1258
XMTrading-Real 12
0.71 × 14
Coinexx-Live
0.72 × 466
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.72 × 975
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.75 × 77
66 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.09.29 22:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.14 12:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 447 days. This comprises 15.72% of days out of the 2844 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 2844 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 12:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
