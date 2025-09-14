- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|64
|EURUSD
|24
|GBPUSD
|15
|USDJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|6
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|-8
|USDJPY
|-6
|USDCAD
|-3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|EURUSD
|61
|GBPUSD
|-815
|USDJPY
|-946
|USDCAD
|-428
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AFCLive-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 68
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 11
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 348
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 330
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.02 × 50
|
Axiory-Live
|0.04 × 138
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.05 × 285
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.05 × 320
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.05 × 647
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.08 × 196
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.10 × 183
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.12 × 25
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.13 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.14 × 118
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.14 × 399
AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple
Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.
Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:
- Entry point
- Stop loss & take profit levels
- Risk-to-reward ratio
- Signal strength & confidence level
Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.
✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available
Trade smarter. Trade with AI.
