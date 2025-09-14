SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Barking Dog for Gold
Iswan Arpadi

Barking Dog for Gold

Iswan Arpadi
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
119
Bénéfice trades:
67 (56.30%)
Perte trades:
52 (43.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.18 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.67 USD
Bénéfice brut:
263.91 USD (26 895 pips)
Perte brute:
-260.09 USD (26 933 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (25.30 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
25.30 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
101.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
32.16%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
58
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.05
Longs trades:
103 (86.55%)
Courts trades:
16 (13.45%)
Facteur de profit:
1.01
Rendement attendu:
0.03 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-55.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-55.75 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
35.23 USD
Maximal:
74.93 USD (38.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
38.06% (74.93 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.75% (9.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 64
EURUSD 24
GBPUSD 15
USDJPY 10
USDCAD 6
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD -8
USDJPY -6
USDCAD -3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
EURUSD 61
GBPUSD -815
USDJPY -946
USDCAD -428
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.18 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +25.30 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -55.75 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
48 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point
  • Stop loss & take profit levels
  • Risk-to-reward ratio
  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

Real-time Alerts
80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.

 

Aucun avis
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 01:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 01:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 00:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.14 00:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 00:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Barking Dog for Gold
30 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
156
USD
2
100%
119
56%
101%
1.01
0.03
USD
38%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.