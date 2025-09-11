SignauxSections
I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda

Agung Wirantara II

I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 31%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
120
Bénéfice trades:
58 (48.33%)
Perte trades:
62 (51.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
55.63 USD
Pire transaction:
-25.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
926.21 USD (532 144 pips)
Perte brute:
-615.98 USD (675 785 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (61.29 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
152.48 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
71.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
61.33%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
73
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.35
Longs trades:
83 (69.17%)
Courts trades:
37 (30.83%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
2.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.94 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-131.58 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-131.58 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
30.13 USD
Maximal:
132.28 USD (11.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.98% (131.98 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.03% (125.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 99
BTCUSD 20
NAS100 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 347
BTCUSD -37
NAS100 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
BTCUSD -162K
NAS100 220
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +55.63 USD
Pire transaction: -25 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +61.29 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -131.58 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-MT5 2
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
2.37 × 4423
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.15 × 155
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
Exness-MT5Real12
5.67 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.54 × 866
JunoMarkets-Server
6.56 × 9
Tickmill-Live
6.75 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.97 × 189
Exness-MT5Real26
7.09 × 140
Exness-MT5Real3
7.17 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
7.18 × 33
Exness-MT5Real31
7.47 × 142
32 plus...
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time

This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.


Risk Management

The strategy is designed to keep drawdown below 20%, protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.

Minimum Copying Balance:

A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 16:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 12:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 16:10
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 08:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 08:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 08:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 08:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 08:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Agung Wirantara II
30 USD par mois
31%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
3
0%
120
48%
71%
1.50
2.59
USD
11%
1:100
