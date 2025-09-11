- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|99
|BTCUSD
|20
|NAS100
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|347
|BTCUSD
|-37
|NAS100
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|BTCUSD
|-162K
|NAS100
|220
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-MT5 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.38 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.67 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.37 × 4423
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.15 × 155
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|5.67 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.54 × 866
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|6.56 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live
|6.75 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.97 × 189
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|7.09 × 140
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|7.17 × 6
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|7.18 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.47 × 142
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time
This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.
Risk Management
The strategy is designed to keep drawdown below 20%, protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.
Minimum Copying Balance:
A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account
