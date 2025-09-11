SignauxSections
LifeHack Prime EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil

LifeHack Prime EA

Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
0 avis
Fiabilité
23 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 387%
NexumCapitals-Trade
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 931
Bénéfice trades:
2 944 (74.89%)
Perte trades:
987 (25.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 483.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 964.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
257 874.25 USD (971 369 pips)
Perte brute:
-150 981.90 USD (697 323 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
141 (14 549.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
14 549.10 USD (141)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
35.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.60%
Dernier trade:
48 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
165
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
7.06
Longs trades:
2 138 (54.39%)
Courts trades:
1 793 (45.61%)
Facteur de profit:
1.71
Rendement attendu:
27.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
87.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-152.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-14 722.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-14 722.75 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
25.29%
Prévision annuelle:
307.16%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
155.68 USD
Maximal:
15 147.75 USD (17.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.90% (7 575.53 USD)
Par fonds propres:
26.27% (28 024.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2534
XAUUSD.f 1395
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 96K
XAUUSD.f 11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.4K
XAUUSD.f -49K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 483.00 USD
Pire transaction: -2 964 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 141
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +14 549.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -14 722.75 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NexumCapitals-Trade" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

LifeHack Prime EA

LifeHack Prime EA is an advanced multi-strategy trading bot built for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to deliver consistent results in all market conditions. Powered by a blend of trend-following, breakout, and smart risk-management algorithms, this EA is engineered to trade like a disciplined professional—without emotions.

Key Highlights

  • Multi-Strategy Engine – Switches between trend, breakout, and reversal logic.

  • 📊 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) – Specially fine-tuned for the volatility of gold markets.

  • 🛡️ Smart Risk Control – Customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop & breakeven.

  • 🔄 Fully Automated – Executes trades 24/5 without manual intervention.

  • ⏱️ Session & News Filters – Trades only in the safest and most profitable conditions.

  • 💹 Challenge-Ready – Built for passing funded account challenges and long-term consistency.

Why LifeHack Prime EA?

Because it’s not just another trading bot—it’s a prime solution designed to hack through market noise and find high-probability opportunities in Gold. Whether you’re a funded account trader or a retail investor, LifeHack Prime EA is your edge in the markets.


Aucun avis
2025.09.16 11:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 05:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
