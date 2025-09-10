- Croissance
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
8 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.97 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8.47 USD (661 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (8.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8.47 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.94
Activité de trading:
17.69%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.80%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
5 (62.50%)
Courts trades:
3 (37.50%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
1.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.06 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.71% (3.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|8
|AUDUSD
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|639
|AUDUSD
|22
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.97 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 4
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.24 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.29 × 228
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.44 × 181
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.65 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.69 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.10 × 39
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.64 × 22
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.82 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.96 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.00 × 1
|
CityIndexAU-Live 101
|6.47 × 55
|
XMTrading-Real 256
|9.80 × 10
|
FBS-Real-9
|11.39 × 74
|
FBS-Real-3
|11.87 × 731
|
Alpari-ECN1
|13.00 × 1
In trading, success isn’t about chasing luck — it’s about following a proven path with discipline and clarity. My trading signal is built on experience, strategy, and precision, designed to remove the guesswork and give you the edge you need in the markets. Every signal is not just a number — it’s a reflection of research, tested methods, and risk management at its core. By joining me, you’re not just copying trades, you’re stepping into a journey of consistency, growth, and smarter decision-making. The markets can be unpredictable, but with the right guidance, you don’t have to trade blindly. Let my signals be your compass — guiding you through volatility, helping you seize opportunities, and showing you that steady, reliable results are possible. Don’t just trade — trade with confidence, trade with purpose, trade with me.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
2%
0
0
USD
USD
509
USD
USD
3
100%
8
100%
18%
n/a
1.06
USD
USD
1%
1:500