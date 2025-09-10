- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHFu
|3
|AUDUSDu
|3
|GBPUSDu
|1
|USDJPYu
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHFu
|-2
|AUDUSDu
|0
|GBPUSDu
|5
|USDJPYu
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHFu
|-201
|AUDUSDu
|26
|GBPUSDu
|491
|USDJPYu
|377
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DupoinFuturesID-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
LQ Investama
LQ Investama is a forex signal available on the MetaTrader 5 platform, specializes in major currency pairs and uses a discretionary price action approach focused on intraday and swing trading.
Overview
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Trading Style: Intraday and swing
- Trading Method: Manual, price action–based
- Instruments Traded:
- EURUSD
- USDJPY
- GBPUSD
- USDCHF
- AUDUSD
Trading Methodology
- Frequency: One trade per session (low-frequency approach)
- Analysis Basis: Market structure, support/resistance, and price action patterns
- Execution:
- Fixed stop-loss
- Defined take-profit target
- No martingale, no grid, no hedging
Risk Management
- Risk per Trade: 1–2%
- Maximum Daily Drawdown: 5% (trading stops if this is reached)
- Objective: Consistent monthly positive return
Account Recommendations
- Minimum Capital: USD 500
- Leverage: 1:500
- Broker Recommendation:
- Using Dupoin is highly recommended to minimize slippage.
- The signal provider does not accept referral commissions; users may register independently:
- www.dupoin.com — Dupoin Global
- www.dupoin.co.uk — Dupoin UK
- www.dupoin.co.id — Dupoin Indonesia
Risk Warning: Trading Forex carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Forex may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
