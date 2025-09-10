SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / LQ Investama
Ghino Luqyano

LQ Investama

Ghino Luqyano
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
6 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.92 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.77 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17.22 USD (1 730 pips)
Perte brute:
-12.04 USD (1 037 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (14.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
14.69 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
64.69%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.40%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.43
Longs trades:
6 (75.00%)
Courts trades:
2 (25.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.43
Rendement attendu:
0.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.02 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-11.96 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11.96 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
11.99 USD (2.33%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.33% (11.98 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.41% (7.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHFu 3
AUDUSDu 3
GBPUSDu 1
USDJPYu 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHFu -2
AUDUSDu 0
GBPUSDu 5
USDJPYu 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHFu -201
AUDUSDu 26
GBPUSDu 491
USDJPYu 377
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.92 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +14.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11.96 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DupoinFuturesID-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

LQ Investama

LQ Investama is a forex signal available on the MetaTrader 5 platform, specializes in major currency pairs and uses a discretionary price action approach focused on intraday and swing trading.

Overview

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Trading Style: Intraday and swing
  • Trading Method: Manual, price action–based
  • Instruments Traded:
    • EURUSD
    • USDJPY
    • GBPUSD
    • USDCHF
    • AUDUSD

Trading Methodology

  • Frequency: One trade per session (low-frequency approach)
  • Analysis Basis: Market structure, support/resistance, and price action patterns
  • Execution:
    • Fixed stop-loss
    • Defined take-profit target
    • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

Risk Management

  • Risk per Trade: 1–2%
  • Maximum Daily Drawdown: 5% (trading stops if this is reached)
  • Objective: Consistent monthly positive return

Account Recommendations

  • Minimum Capital: USD 500
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Broker Recommendation:
    • Using Dupoin is highly recommended to minimize slippage.
    • The signal provider does not accept referral commissions; users may register independently:

Risk Warning: Trading Forex carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Forex may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.10 11:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 11:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 11:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 11:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 11:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
