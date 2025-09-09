SignauxSections
Andrea Mandolini

MagicHammer

Andrea Mandolini
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -6%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
79
Bénéfice trades:
41 (51.89%)
Perte trades:
38 (48.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.62 EUR
Pire transaction:
-18.24 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
108.56 EUR (71 551 pips)
Perte brute:
-167.00 EUR (26 046 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (10.26 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
22.07 EUR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.12
Activité de trading:
70.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
23.02%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
33
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.79
Longs trades:
79 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.65
Rendement attendu:
-0.74 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.65 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.39 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-23.16 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-23.16 EUR (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.12%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
71.65 EUR
Maximal:
73.51 EUR (7.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.68% (73.43 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
2.29% (20.80 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
.US30Cash 26
.JP225Cash 11
USDJPY 9
.USTECHCash 9
XAUUSD 3
BAC 3
JPM 3
IBM 3
EURUSD 3
INTC 3
PG 1
DIS 1
MSFT 1
AUDUSD 1
.US500Cash 1
CVX 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash -37
.JP225Cash 7
USDJPY -15
.USTECHCash -1
XAUUSD 17
BAC 2
JPM -14
IBM 11
EURUSD 0
INTC 13
PG 4
DIS -12
MSFT -12
AUDUSD -11
.US500Cash -21
CVX 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash -4.6K
.JP225Cash 21K
USDJPY 1.9K
.USTECHCash 6.4K
XAUUSD 20K
BAC 104
JPM -230
IBM 1.2K
EURUSD 51
INTC 645
PG 81
DIS -92
MSFT -401
AUDUSD -155
.US500Cash -329
CVX 170
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.62 EUR
Pire transaction: -18 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.26 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -23.16 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.38 × 13
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 10
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.14 × 423
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Exness-MT5Real28
1.33 × 3
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.79 × 419
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
Exness-MT5Real5
2.54 × 81
BCS5-Real
2.64 × 14
Tickmill-Live
2.67 × 266
41 plus...
Our trading approach combines volumetric analysis, price action, and years of real market experience, all fused into a set of solid rules executed by a next-generation algorithm. This is not a single-asset system, but a diversified portfolio of more than 30 financial instruments, including indices, currencies, commodities and stocks. Such diversification enhances the robustness of the strategy and provides additional security by spreading risk across multiple markets.

The strength of this methodology lies in its long-term resilience: objective rules, dynamic risk management, and broad diversification create a framework designed to perform consistently over time. The strategy is calibrated to a medium-high risk profile, aiming for significant returns. Backtests conducted over the past five years indicate a maximum drawdown in the range of 15% to 25%. Thanks to this controlled risk management, historical results also show that within just one year the account has the potential to multiply, creating a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Investors who choose to follow this strategy can decide whether to embrace the full level of risk or adjust trade sizes to better suit their personal risk tolerance, for example by reducing exposure by half. Our goal is not merely to trade, but to build sustainable value and performance over time, with the conviction that discipline and diversification are the true strengths of this strategy.


Aucun avis
