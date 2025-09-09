- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|421
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|223
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
> Note 2025-09-13
At the beginning of 2025, the system performed quite well. In February, growth reached +85%, which became a strong foundation for the rest of the year.
However, in April and May, there were changes in the EA used and unstable configurations. As a result, trading performance temporarily declined, recording -13.41% in April and -17.01% in May. This period was a phase of correction and strategy adjustment.
Nevertheless, the strong profit achieved in February acted as a buffer, preventing the April–May losses from wiping out the overall positive results.
Starting from September, a new method was applied, and the system finally reached stability. As a result, growth turned positive again with a strong recovery trend.
Overall, by September 2025, the account grew more than 2x from the initial capital (+104.45%). This shows that despite temporary drawdowns, an adaptive strategy and continuous improvements in the system can maintain sustainable capital growth in the long run.
There will be no changes to the EA configuration until November 2025, unless a significant drawdown occurs. In that case, the configuration will be adjusted.
<---------end note>
