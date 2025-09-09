SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SLOW LIVING 600
Akhmad Khoirul Anam

SLOW LIVING 600

Akhmad Khoirul Anam
0 avis
Fiabilité
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 122%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
421
Bénéfice trades:
328 (77.90%)
Perte trades:
93 (22.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
43.11 USD
Pire transaction:
-162.22 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 590.27 USD (136 433 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 366.92 USD (115 757 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
40 (140.84 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
144.79 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
42.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.15%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.49
Longs trades:
278 (66.03%)
Courts trades:
143 (33.97%)
Facteur de profit:
1.16
Rendement attendu:
0.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.85 USD
Perte moyenne:
-14.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-58.81 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-324.27 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.58%
Prévision annuelle:
227.81%
Algo trading:
71%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
119.19 USD
Maximal:
451.88 USD (124.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
62.67% (451.88 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.76% (66.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 421
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 223
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +43.11 USD
Pire transaction: -162 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +140.84 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -58.81 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
159 plus...
Note > i put on news as well but , dislike with format, so i put here 

>
> Note 2025-09-13

At the beginning of 2025, the system performed quite well. In February, growth reached +85%, which became a strong foundation for the rest of the year.

However, in April and May, there were changes in the EA used and unstable configurations. As a result, trading performance temporarily declined, recording -13.41% in April and -17.01% in May. This period was a phase of correction and strategy adjustment.

Nevertheless, the strong profit achieved in February acted as a buffer, preventing the April–May losses from wiping out the overall positive results.

Starting from September, a new method was applied, and the system finally reached stability. As a result, growth turned positive again with a strong recovery trend.

Overall, by September 2025, the account grew more than 2x from the initial capital (+104.45%). This shows that despite temporary drawdowns, an adaptive strategy and continuous improvements in the system can maintain sustainable capital growth in the long run.

There will be no changes to the EA configuration until November 2025, unless a significant drawdown occurs. In that case, the configuration will be adjusted.


<---------end note>





Aucun avis
2025.09.13 03:53 2025.09.13 03:53:57  

At the beginning of 2025, the system performed quite well. In February, growth reached +85% , which became a strong foundation for the rest of the year. However, in April and May, there were changes in the EA used and unstable configurations . As a result, trading performance temporarily declined, recording -13.41% in April and -17.01% in May . This period was a phase of correction and strategy adjustment. Nevertheless, the strong profit achieved in February acted as a buffer , preventing the April–May losses from wiping out the overall positive results. Starting from September, a new method was applied, and the system finally reached stability. As a result, growth turned positive again with a strong recovery trend. Overall, by September 2025, the account grew more than 2x from the initial capital (+104.45%). This shows that despite temporary drawdowns, an adaptive strategy and continuous improvements in the system can maintain sustainable capital growth in the long run.

2025.09.09 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.83% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 06:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
