SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SVtrading
Giovanni Schinardi

SVtrading

Giovanni Schinardi
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 20%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
200
Bénéfice trades:
99 (49.50%)
Perte trades:
101 (50.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
22.64 EUR
Pire transaction:
-3.44 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
420.36 EUR (23 835 pips)
Perte brute:
-114.34 EUR (4 315 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (120.40 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
120.40 EUR (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.40
Activité de trading:
84.95%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
108.52%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
54
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
17.35
Longs trades:
5 (2.50%)
Courts trades:
195 (97.50%)
Facteur de profit:
3.68
Rendement attendu:
1.53 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
4.25 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.13 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-12.48 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12.48 EUR (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
20.30%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.51 EUR
Maximal:
17.64 EUR (1.54%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.06% (17.35 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
10.88% (229.29 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 61
GBPUSD 56
EURUSD 41
EURJPY 24
AUDUSD 12
USDCAD 3
CHFJPY 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 123
GBPUSD 82
EURUSD 106
EURJPY 17
AUDUSD 35
USDCAD -4
CHFJPY -9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 8.6K
GBPUSD 4.4K
EURUSD 4.6K
EURJPY 749
AUDUSD 1.7K
USDCAD -220
CHFJPY -264
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +22.64 EUR
Pire transaction: -3 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +120.40 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -12.48 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PepperstoneUK-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-MT5
0.65 × 77
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
7.93 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
11.67 × 3
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Trading Philosophy & Strategy Our signal is based on a discretionary-quantitative trading strategy, refined over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. Our team of senior traders analyzes major and minor currency pairs to identify solid trends and high-probability setups. The approach combines fundamental analysis to determine the medium-to-long-term market direction with technical analysis to optimize entry and exit points. We do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid. Our goal is steady and sustainable capital growth over time.

Risk Management Capital protection is the cornerstone of our operations. Every single trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss, calculated based on instrument volatility and market structure. The risk per trade is strictly controlled, allowing us to navigate adverse market phases with contained drawdown.

Focus Markets We operate exclusively on the Forex market. Our specialization provides us with a deep understanding of currency dynamics. We do not trade commodities such as Gold (XAUUSD) or Oil.

Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Recommended Capital: 1.000€

  • Broker: An ECN broker with low spreads and competitive commissions is recommended.

  • Leverage: 1:30.

  • Time Horizon: This is a signal for investors with a long-term vision (minimum 6-12 months). Patience is key.


Aucun avis
2025.09.10 21:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 11:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 22:01
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 20:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.08 20:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.08 19:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.08 19:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.08 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SVtrading
30 USD par mois
20%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
3
97%
200
49%
85%
3.67
1.53
EUR
11%
1:30
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.