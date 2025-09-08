Trading Philosophy & Strategy Our signal is based on a discretionary-quantitative trading strategy, refined over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. Our team of senior traders analyzes major and minor currency pairs to identify solid trends and high-probability setups. The approach combines fundamental analysis to determine the medium-to-long-term market direction with technical analysis to optimize entry and exit points. We do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid. Our goal is steady and sustainable capital growth over time.

Risk Management Capital protection is the cornerstone of our operations. Every single trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss, calculated based on instrument volatility and market structure. The risk per trade is strictly controlled, allowing us to navigate adverse market phases with contained drawdown.

Focus Markets We operate exclusively on the Forex market. Our specialization provides us with a deep understanding of currency dynamics. We do not trade commodities such as Gold (XAUUSD) or Oil.

Recommendations for Subscribers

Minimum Recommended Capital: 1.000€

Broker: An ECN broker with low spreads and competitive commissions is recommended.

Leverage: 1:30.

Time Horizon: This is a signal for investors with a long-term vision (minimum 6-12 months). Patience is key.



