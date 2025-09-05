SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Atm
Yang Hui Chen

Atm

Yang Hui Chen
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 5000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
213
Bénéfice trades:
139 (65.25%)
Perte trades:
74 (34.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
63.27 USD
Pire transaction:
-120.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 133.29 USD (7 486 040 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 016.28 USD (246 010 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (261.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
261.97 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
37.74%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.49%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.18
Longs trades:
136 (63.85%)
Courts trades:
77 (36.15%)
Facteur de profit:
1.12
Rendement attendu:
0.55 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.73 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-134.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-329.23 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
68.36%
Algo trading:
57%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
423.15 USD
Maximal:
637.92 USD (82.67%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
38.93% (637.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.35% (70.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSDm 87
XAUUSDm 60
GBPUSDm 22
USDJPYm 20
AUDUSDm 16
EURGBPm 2
USDCADm 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm -484
XAUUSDm 542
GBPUSDm 57
USDJPYm -9
AUDUSDm 15
EURGBPm 5
USDCADm 4
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm -19K
XAUUSDm 526K
GBPUSDm 1.7K
USDJPYm -1.5K
AUDUSDm 78
EURGBPm 56
USDCADm 90
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +63.27 USD
Pire transaction: -120 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +261.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -134.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Discretionary-Free Copy Signal Brief


Name:ATM

Style: Rules-driven trend following focused on medium/short-term one-way moves; cautious in ranges.

Frequency: Not high-frequency. Trades only when conditions align; being flat is part of the plan.

Risk: Strict pre-defined stop loss. Adds only to winners (pyramiding with caps). No martingale, no grids.


What it does

  • Enters only when both trend quality and volatility structure are favorable.

  • Sizes positions to keep risk proportional to account size and current volatility.

  • Scales in to profitable positions up to a defined maximum; always keeps a protective stop and trails profits dynamically.

  • Stays flat when conditions are poor—no forced trades.


Things to know before copying

  • Drawdown profile: Expect “many small losses + occasional large wins.” In chop, strings of small losses are normal.

  • Copy variance: Execution delay and slippage mean your fills may differ from the master; returns will deviate.

  • Gap risk: News and gaps can cause slippage through stops.

  • Environment: Copier must run 24/5 with stable connectivity. Don’t stack other EAs or manual hedges on the same symbol.


Suggested copier settings (no strategy parameters disclosed)

  • Risk multiplier: Start with equity-based 0.5×–1.0×. Adjust after you’re familiar with behavior.

  • Account-level limits: Consider “≤1% per trade, ≤5% total concurrent risk” via your copier or your own rules.

  • Slippage tolerance: Breakout/trend systems need moderate max slippage to avoid frequent rejections.

  • Symbol mapping: Ensure symbol, contract size, digits, and margin rules match master; otherwise sizing will be off.

  • Replicate modifications: Enable copying of order edits/stops; this signal tightens stops and moves protection.


Who this is for / not for


Good fit: Investors who accept drawdowns, want a rules-based approach, and understand the math of “small cuts + outsized trends.”

Not a fit: Those needing high win rate, daily action, or minimal equity swings.


What I will share / won’t share


Will share:

  • Live exposure and direction (without disclosing formulas).

  • Key risk stats (drawdown, volatility, monthly returns).

  • Uptime/health and material changes (e.g., symbol adjustments).


Won’t share:

  • Exact entry/scale/stop algorithms, parameters, or code.

  • Any details that enable easy replication.


Quick FAQ


Q: Why so many small losses?

A: The system cuts losers quickly and rides trends. That edge requires tolerating frequent small cuts.


Q: Why sometimes no trades for days?

A: Staying flat in poor conditions reduces churn and drawdown.


Q: Are the adds averaging down?

A: No. Adds occur only to winning positions, with a cap on total units and progressively tighter protection.


Q: Why are my results different from yours?

A: Copy delay, slippage, and contract differences. Use a broker/server close to the master and equity-proportional copying.


Pre-copy checklist

  • ✅ You know your max tolerable drawdown and per-trade risk.

  • ✅ Copier set to equity-based / proportional, allows order modifications, reasonable slippage cap.

  • ✅ VPS/PC online 24/5 with stable network.

  • ✅ No other EAs/manual trades on the same symbol.

  • ✅ You accept waiting flat and enduring strings of small losses.


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 07:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 11:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Atm
5000 USD par mois
24%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
11
57%
213
65%
38%
1.11
0.55
USD
39%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.