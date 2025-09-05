



Name:ATM

Style: Rules-driven trend following focused on medium/short-term one-way moves; cautious in ranges.

Frequency: Not high-frequency. Trades only when conditions align; being flat is part of the plan.

Risk: Strict pre-defined stop loss. Adds only to winners (pyramiding with caps). No martingale, no grids.





What it does

Enters only when both trend quality and volatility structure are favorable.

Sizes positions to keep risk proportional to account size and current volatility .

Scales in to profitable positions up to a defined maximum; always keeps a protective stop and trails profits dynamically.

Stays flat when conditions are poor—no forced trades.





Things to know before copying

Drawdown profile: Expect “many small losses + occasional large wins.” In chop, strings of small losses are normal.

Copy variance: Execution delay and slippage mean your fills may differ from the master; returns will deviate.

Gap risk: News and gaps can cause slippage through stops.

Environment: Copier must run 24/5 with stable connectivity. Don’t stack other EAs or manual hedges on the same symbol.





Suggested copier settings (no strategy parameters disclosed)

Risk multiplier: Start with equity-based 0.5×–1.0× . Adjust after you’re familiar with behavior.

Account-level limits: Consider “ ≤1% per trade , ≤5% total concurrent risk ” via your copier or your own rules.

Slippage tolerance: Breakout/trend systems need moderate max slippage to avoid frequent rejections.

Symbol mapping: Ensure symbol, contract size, digits, and margin rules match master; otherwise sizing will be off.

Replicate modifications: Enable copying of order edits/stops; this signal tightens stops and moves protection.





Who this is for / not for





Good fit: Investors who accept drawdowns, want a rules-based approach, and understand the math of “small cuts + outsized trends.”

Not a fit: Those needing high win rate, daily action, or minimal equity swings.





What I will share / won’t share





Will share:

Live exposure and direction (without disclosing formulas).

Key risk stats (drawdown, volatility, monthly returns).

Uptime/health and material changes (e.g., symbol adjustments).





Won’t share:

Exact entry/scale/stop algorithms, parameters, or code.

Any details that enable easy replication.





Quick FAQ





Q: Why so many small losses?

A: The system cuts losers quickly and rides trends. That edge requires tolerating frequent small cuts.





Q: Why sometimes no trades for days?

A: Staying flat in poor conditions reduces churn and drawdown.





Q: Are the adds averaging down?

A: No. Adds occur only to winning positions, with a cap on total units and progressively tighter protection.





Q: Why are my results different from yours?

A: Copy delay, slippage, and contract differences. Use a broker/server close to the master and equity-proportional copying.





Pre-copy checklist

✅ You know your max tolerable drawdown and per-trade risk .

✅ Copier set to equity-based / proportional , allows order modifications , reasonable slippage cap .

✅ VPS/PC online 24/5 with stable network.

✅ No other EAs/manual trades on the same symbol.

✅ You accept waiting flat and enduring strings of small losses.



