ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 — NAS100 Copy Signal

Discipline over drama. Capital first.

Short description

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 mirrors NAS100 trades with strict risk control. Every trade has SL/TP; a daily loss cap stops new orders on chaotic days. No grid, no martingale.

NAS100 copy trading with a daily loss cap, clear stops, and professional execution. Proprietary, rule-based, without martingale/grid.

The Story

Most systems don’t fail because of the setup, but because of one day that wipes everything out. ICONIC SECRET 2 addresses exactly that: it provides exposure to NAS100 while enforcing a maximum daily drawdown cap that halts new trades the moment a day turns against us. No guesswork, no gut feelings — rules, risk, execution.

What you get

Proprietary NAS100 signal executed with strict rule adherence

Capital protection first: fixed stop-loss, defined take-profit, daily loss cap for new trades

Clean execution: pending/market logic, OCO handling, spread check

No martingale, no grid, no averaging into drawdown

Simple onboarding, risk scalable via follower settings

The logic is intentionally proprietary. Exact entry/exit parameters are not disclosed.

How copy trading works here

Connect — Link your account to ICONIC SECRET 2 in the MQL5 Signals section.

Mirror — Trades are copied proportionally to your account size.

Protect — When the daily loss cap is reached, no new trades are opened; existing positions continue under the rules.

Scale — Adjust risk as needed, start conservatively.

Recommended follower settings

Copy mode: proportional to balance/equity

Risk factor: start conservative (approx. 0.5–1.0% account risk per trade as a guideline)

Copy SL/TP: enable

Parallel use: do not run additional EAs or manual trades on the same symbol

Broker/instrument: NAS100/US100/USTEC, stable execution, tight spread

Who is this for?

Ambitious traders and entrepreneurs seeking NAS100 exposure without micromanagement, with a strict risk framework and reliable execution.

What we do not do

Martingale, grid, or averaging into losing positions

News gambling without a rule set

Opaque leverage spikes and sudden risk jumps

Operations & transparency

Live monitoring and regular maintenance

Concise, technical updates instead of marketing hype

Proprietary logic; focus on discipline, protection, consistency

FAQ

How many trades per day? Selective; 0–2 is typical. Quality over quantity.

Can I change the risk? Yes, via follower scaling/lot factor. Increase step by step.

What happens at the daily loss cap? New orders are blocked until the new trading day; pending orders are cleared, existing positions remain rule-managed.

Minimum capital? Around 100 €/USD is practical; realistic expectations are essential.

Get started now

Subscribe and scale with discipline.

Connect your account, choose a conservative risk factor, and track results systematically. ICONIC SECRET 2 provides execution and the risk framework — you control the scaling.

Disclaimer

Trading indices/CFDs involves significant risk. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. You are responsible for your follower settings (risk factor, slippage, leverage).



