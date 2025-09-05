SignauxSections
Maurice Prang

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2

Maurice Prang
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
20
Bénéfice trades:
14 (70.00%)
Perte trades:
6 (30.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12.55 USD (11 807 pips)
Perte brute:
-11.85 USD (8 934 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (3.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4.78 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
2.49%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.49%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
25 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.11
Longs trades:
13 (65.00%)
Courts trades:
7 (35.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.90 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.98 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-6.59 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6.59 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.88 USD
Maximal:
6.59 USD (6.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.44% (6.59 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.35% (3.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NAS100 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 2.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.81 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.59 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MonetaMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 — NAS100 Copy Signal

Discipline over drama. Capital first.

Short description

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 mirrors NAS100 trades with strict risk control. Every trade has SL/TP; a daily loss cap stops new orders on chaotic days. No grid, no martingale.

NAS100 copy trading with a daily loss cap, clear stops, and professional execution. Proprietary, rule-based, without martingale/grid.

The Story

Most systems don’t fail because of the setup, but because of one day that wipes everything out. ICONIC SECRET 2 addresses exactly that: it provides exposure to NAS100 while enforcing a maximum daily drawdown cap that halts new trades the moment a day turns against us. No guesswork, no gut feelings — rules, risk, execution.

What you get

  • Proprietary NAS100 signal executed with strict rule adherence

  • Capital protection first: fixed stop-loss, defined take-profit, daily loss cap for new trades

  • Clean execution: pending/market logic, OCO handling, spread check

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging into drawdown

  • Simple onboarding, risk scalable via follower settings

The logic is intentionally proprietary. Exact entry/exit parameters are not disclosed.

How copy trading works here

  • Connect — Link your account to ICONIC SECRET 2 in the MQL5 Signals section.

  • Mirror — Trades are copied proportionally to your account size.

  • Protect — When the daily loss cap is reached, no new trades are opened; existing positions continue under the rules.

  • Scale — Adjust risk as needed, start conservatively.

Recommended follower settings

  • Copy mode: proportional to balance/equity

  • Risk factor: start conservative (approx. 0.5–1.0% account risk per trade as a guideline)

  • Copy SL/TP: enable

  • Parallel use: do not run additional EAs or manual trades on the same symbol

  • Broker/instrument: NAS100/US100/USTEC, stable execution, tight spread

Who is this for?

Ambitious traders and entrepreneurs seeking NAS100 exposure without micromanagement, with a strict risk framework and reliable execution.

What we do not do

  • Martingale, grid, or averaging into losing positions

  • News gambling without a rule set

  • Opaque leverage spikes and sudden risk jumps

Operations & transparency

  • Live monitoring and regular maintenance

  • Concise, technical updates instead of marketing hype

  • Proprietary logic; focus on discipline, protection, consistency

FAQ

How many trades per day? Selective; 0–2 is typical. Quality over quantity.
Can I change the risk? Yes, via follower scaling/lot factor. Increase step by step.
What happens at the daily loss cap? New orders are blocked until the new trading day; pending orders are cleared, existing positions remain rule-managed.
Minimum capital? Around 100 €/USD is practical; realistic expectations are essential.

Get started now

Subscribe and scale with discipline.
Connect your account, choose a conservative risk factor, and track results systematically. ICONIC SECRET 2 provides execution and the risk framework — you control the scaling.

Disclaimer

Trading indices/CFDs involves significant risk. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. You are responsible for your follower settings (risk factor, slippage, leverage).


Aucun avis
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 08:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 20:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 13:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.08 13:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.08 13:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.05 15:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 15:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 15:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.05 15:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.05 15:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
