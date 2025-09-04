SignauxSections
KUEKUL SRISIRIVILAI

MaySoulYer

KUEKUL SRISIRIVILAI
0 avis
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -42%
Exness-Real4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
706
Bénéfice trades:
449 (63.59%)
Perte trades:
257 (36.40%)
Meilleure transaction:
144.62 USD
Pire transaction:
-485.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 144.26 USD (982 094 pips)
Perte brute:
-6 840.56 USD (5 244 886 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
76 (124.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
598.34 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
51.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
93.14%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.80
Longs trades:
177 (25.07%)
Courts trades:
529 (74.93%)
Facteur de profit:
0.31
Rendement attendu:
-6.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-26.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
80 (-5 196.16 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5 196.16 USD (80)
Croissance mensuelle:
-57.71%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
18%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4 696.30 USD
Maximal:
5 886.29 USD (442.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
84.77% (277.32 USD)
Par fonds propres:
77.91% (254.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSDm 87
XAUUSDm 81
EURUSDm 63
XAUAUDm 58
EURJPYm 56
CHFJPYm 50
AUDJPYm 36
AUDUSDm 35
NZDUSDm 31
USDCHFm 28
AUDCHFm 22
EURGBPm 20
CADJPYm 20
GBPCHFm 18
EURCHFm 17
EURCADm 14
GBPAUDm 11
EURAUDm 11
GBPJPYm 11
BTCUSDm 9
USDJPYm 8
USDCADm 7
AUDCADm 5
NZDCHFm 5
GBPCADm 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDm 21
XAUUSDm -1.7K
EURUSDm 3
XAUAUDm -3.6K
EURJPYm 397
CHFJPYm 197
AUDJPYm -39
AUDUSDm -22
NZDUSDm -6
USDCHFm 97
AUDCHFm -49
EURGBPm 19
CADJPYm 12
GBPCHFm -76
EURCHFm -4
EURCADm 14
GBPAUDm -8
EURAUDm 11
GBPJPYm 15
BTCUSDm 112
USDJPYm -9
USDCADm 0
AUDCADm 3
NZDCHFm -78
GBPCADm 8
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDm 1.9K
XAUUSDm -1.3M
EURUSDm 1.5K
XAUAUDm -3.3M
EURJPYm 788
CHFJPYm -1.6K
AUDJPYm -5.8K
AUDUSDm -2.4K
NZDUSDm -774
USDCHFm 3.1K
AUDCHFm 904
EURGBPm 1.4K
CADJPYm 2.3K
GBPCHFm 626
EURCHFm -941
EURCADm 1.9K
GBPAUDm 783
EURAUDm 1.8K
GBPJPYm 2.1K
BTCUSDm 267K
USDJPYm -313
USDCADm -45
AUDCADm 432
NZDCHFm -615
GBPCADm 1.1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +144.62 USD
Pire transaction: -486 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 80
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +124.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5 196.16 USD

System Description: ICT_SMC + OVB–OVS Standard Model

The ICT_SMC + OVB–OVS system is a structured trading framework that integrates ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Order Block Validation (OVB) and Order Block Violation/Shift (OVS) filters.

  • ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The foundation of the system, designed to identify institutional footprints such as liquidity grabs, fair value gaps, and market structure shifts.

  • OVB (Order Block Validation): Confirms the strength and validity of order blocks to ensure only high-probability zones are used for trade execution.

  • OVS (Order Block Violation/Shift): Detects invalidated or broken order blocks, signaling potential reversals or trend continuations.

This standard model provides traders with a disciplined, rules-based approach that balances market structure analysis with precision entry and exit points. The combination of ICT SMC with OVB–OVS delivers improved trade filtering, reduces false signals, and enhances consistency in both trending and ranging markets.

It is particularly suitable for traders who value institutional-style strategies, market efficiency insights, and a professional edge in risk management.


