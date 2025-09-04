- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|740
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|740K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 170
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
🇬🇧 Signal Presentation – Goal: Replace a Full-Time Salary in 5 Years
🎯 Signal Objective
This trading signal is designed with a clear and realistic ambition:
➡️ To replace a traditional employee salary within 5 years, using a disciplined, manual trading system that has been stress-tested in live conditions.
⚙️ Trading Philosophy
-
📊 Focus on steady capital growth over time
-
🔄 Dynamic lot scaling based on account growth
-
❌ No martingale – ❌ No aggressive scalping
-
📉 Moderate and controlled drawdown ("Medium risk" mode)
-
✅ Market-adaptive and updated strategy
💼 Who is this signal for?
✔️ Anyone seeking a passive income stream
✔️ Investors aiming for financial independence within 5 years
✔️ Traders who value consistency over high-risk speculation
💶 Subscriber Recommendations
-
💰 Recommended starting capital: $1,000 minimum
-
⚖️ Suggested leverage: 1:500
-
✅ Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing
-
🔒 Ideally choose a broker with fast, reliable execution
-
🧠 Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model
🔒 Risk Management & Safety
The signal includes a progressive lot size strategy
➡️ Lots increase only when capital does, maintaining a healthy balance
🗓️ 5-Year Projection (Indicative Only)
-
📈 Starting capital: $1,000
-
🚀 Target monthly return: 10 –15 %*
-
🔁 Expected result: replace a monthly salary within 12–60 months
(*Past performance does not guarantee future results)
USD
USD
USD