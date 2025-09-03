SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SohSongKai
Song Kai Soh

SohSongKai

Song Kai Soh
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 17%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 016
Bénéfice trades:
2 306 (76.45%)
Perte trades:
710 (23.54%)
Meilleure transaction:
543.51 USD
Pire transaction:
-259.25 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17 885.50 USD (879 436 pips)
Perte brute:
-12 345.93 USD (1 135 621 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (95.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 128.38 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
64.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.48%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
1053
Temps de détention moyen:
32 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.52
Longs trades:
1 705 (56.53%)
Courts trades:
1 311 (43.47%)
Facteur de profit:
1.45
Rendement attendu:
1.84 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.76 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.39 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-280.38 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-999.51 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.08%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6.81 USD
Maximal:
1 003.64 USD (2.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.92% (999.59 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.20% (3 328.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2864
BTCUSD 123
US30 29
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5K
BTCUSD 583
US30 -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -14K
BTCUSD -240K
US30 -1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +543.51 USD
Pire transaction: -259 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +95.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -280.38 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 658
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.36 × 3453
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.54 × 145
Exness-MT5Real17
1.59 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
90 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
XAU BTC Multi-EA Strategy Architecture

 Multiple trading EAs run independently (each with its own strategy),
✅ They may open Buy and Sell (hedged) positions,
✅ A Master EA (Supervisor EA) monitors overall exposure, equity, P/L, and enforces global rules like:

  • Locking profits

  • Equity stop-out

  • Hedging imbalances

  • Managing margin or risk across all EAs

✅ SYSTEM STRUCTURE OVERVIEW

🔹 1. Individual EAs (Workers)

  • Each EA operates its own logic (e.g., breakout, scalping, trend)

  • Opens Buy/Sell positions — can hedge or overlap with others

  • Runs on same symbol (e.g., XAUUSD) or multiple symbols

🔹 2. Master EA (Supervisor EA)

This EA:

  • Reads all open trades

  • Tracks:

    • Total Buy vs Sell lots (for net exposure)

    • Total floating P/L

    • Equity vs balance

    • Number of trades



Aucun avis
2025.09.04 03:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.04 02:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.04 01:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 23:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 22:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 21:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 20:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 12:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 11:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 11:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 10:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 10:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 06:23
Share of trading days is too low
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SohSongKai
30 USD par mois
17%
0
0
USD
38K
USD
4
99%
3 016
76%
64%
1.44
1.84
USD
9%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.