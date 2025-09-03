- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2864
|BTCUSD
|123
|US30
|29
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5K
|BTCUSD
|583
|US30
|-1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-14K
|BTCUSD
|-240K
|US30
|-1.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.15 × 658
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 452
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.36 × 3453
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.54 × 145
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.59 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
XAU BTC Multi-EA Strategy Architecture
✅ Multiple trading EAs run independently (each with its own strategy),
✅ They may open Buy and Sell (hedged) positions,
✅ A Master EA (Supervisor EA) monitors overall exposure, equity, P/L, and enforces global rules like:
-
Locking profits
-
Equity stop-out
-
Hedging imbalances
-
Managing margin or risk across all EAs
✅ SYSTEM STRUCTURE OVERVIEW
🔹 1. Individual EAs (Workers)
-
Each EA operates its own logic (e.g., breakout, scalping, trend)
-
Opens Buy/Sell positions — can hedge or overlap with others
-
Runs on same symbol (e.g., XAUUSD) or multiple symbols
🔹 2. Master EA (Supervisor EA)
This EA:
-
Reads all open trades
-
Tracks:
-
Total Buy vs Sell lots (for net exposure)
-
Total floating P/L
-
Equity vs balance
-
Number of trades
-
