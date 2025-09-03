SignauxSections
Viet Nam Khanh Nguyen

TFX Darwinex Zero

Viet Nam Khanh Nguyen
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
77
Bénéfice trades:
47 (61.03%)
Perte trades:
30 (38.96%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 511.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-640.08 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 966.79 USD (43 550 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 602.35 USD (39 151 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (896.03 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 730.56 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
63.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
46.84%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.61
Longs trades:
67 (87.01%)
Courts trades:
10 (12.99%)
Facteur de profit:
1.95
Rendement attendu:
56.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
190.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-153.41 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-1 652.97 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 652.97 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.36%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.02 USD
Maximal:
1 672.80 USD (1.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.58% (1 664.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.89% (889.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 53
GDAXI 6
AAPL 3
AMZN 3
NI225 3
NDX 3
SPY 2
QQQ 2
BBY 1
META 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
GDAXI -226
AAPL 2.1K
AMZN 932
NI225 -131
NDX 162
SPY 371
QQQ 142
BBY -650
META -18
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.3K
GDAXI -1.6K
AAPL 955
AMZN 120
NI225 -343
NDX 2.2K
SPY 479
QQQ 363
BBY -129
META -32
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 511.40 USD
Pire transaction: -640 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +896.03 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 652.97 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 32
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
2.65 × 54
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.70 × 957
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
6.90 × 187
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
TFX - Trend Following eXpert

Unlike common strategies like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) or the risky practice of "averaging down" on losing positions, I operate under a strict, rule-based Trend Following system.

My methodology is built on two fundamental and non-negotiable pillars:

RIGOROUS STOP-LOSS DISCIPLINE: Every trade begins with a predefined exit point. There is no hope, no prayer, no "gutting it out." When a trade hits my stop-loss, I exit immediately. This protects my capital from significant drawdowns and ensures I live to trade another day.

RIDING TRENDS & PYRAMIDING: My primary goal is to capture major market trends. Instead of taking small profits, I systematically "pyramid" or add to winning positions, allowing profits to accumulate and compound significantly over time.

In essence, I accept many small, calculated losses to fund the few, large winning trades that define long-term success in the markets.

How the System Works

Win Rate: ~45%

Key Strength: High risk-reward ratio

Critical Rule: Strict adherence to exit rules – no manual closing

Profit Conditions

Trend-following system → Profits during strong, volatile trends

Drawdowns occur in sideways markets.








Aucun avis
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.08 10:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 14:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.04 14:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.03 03:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 03:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 03:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 03:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
