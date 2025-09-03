- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|GDAXI
|6
|AAPL
|3
|AMZN
|3
|NI225
|3
|NDX
|3
|SPY
|2
|QQQ
|2
|BBY
|1
|META
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|GDAXI
|-226
|AAPL
|2.1K
|AMZN
|932
|NI225
|-131
|NDX
|162
|SPY
|371
|QQQ
|142
|BBY
|-650
|META
|-18
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|GDAXI
|-1.6K
|AAPL
|955
|AMZN
|120
|NI225
|-343
|NDX
|2.2K
|SPY
|479
|QQQ
|363
|BBY
|-129
|META
|-32
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|2.65 × 54
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.70 × 957
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|6.90 × 187
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|23.00 × 1
TFX - Trend Following eXpert
Unlike common strategies like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) or the risky practice of "averaging down" on losing positions, I operate under a strict, rule-based Trend Following system.
My methodology is built on two fundamental and non-negotiable pillars:
RIGOROUS STOP-LOSS DISCIPLINE: Every trade begins with a predefined exit point. There is no hope, no prayer, no "gutting it out." When a trade hits my stop-loss, I exit immediately. This protects my capital from significant drawdowns and ensures I live to trade another day.
RIDING TRENDS & PYRAMIDING: My primary goal is to capture major market trends. Instead of taking small profits, I systematically "pyramid" or add to winning positions, allowing profits to accumulate and compound significantly over time.
In essence, I accept many small, calculated losses to fund the few, large winning trades that define long-term success in the markets.
How the System Works
Win Rate: ~45%
Key Strength: High risk-reward ratio
Critical Rule: Strict adherence to exit rules – no manual closing
Profit Conditions
Trend-following system → Profits during strong, volatile trends
Drawdowns occur in sideways markets.
