- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
35
Bénéfice trades:
29 (82.85%)
Perte trades:
6 (17.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
38.08 USD
Pire transaction:
-180.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
168.87 USD (10 196 pips)
Perte brute:
-227.57 USD (9 755 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (22.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
80.39 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Activité de trading:
0.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
85.05%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
17 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.33
Longs trades:
20 (57.14%)
Courts trades:
15 (42.86%)
Facteur de profit:
0.74
Rendement attendu:
-1.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.82 USD
Perte moyenne:
-37.93 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-180.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-180.00 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
96.78 USD
Maximal:
180.00 USD (41.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.30% (180.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.80% (118.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDm
|26
|XAUUSDm
|9
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDm
|3
|XAUUSDm
|-62
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDm
|-2K
|XAUUSDm
|2.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +38.08 USD
Pire transaction: -180 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -180.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Hello, I'd like to bring you a high performance strategy based on price action with the breaking of support and resistance levels.
The strategy has been well designed and created by the experienced IT and programmer. It is also well tested in years.
Please don't hesitate to inbox me at my Telegram: dong256999. Thank you and have wonderful investment with us.
The strategy has been well designed and created by the experienced IT and programmer. It is also well tested in years.
Please don't hesitate to inbox me at my Telegram: dong256999. Thank you and have wonderful investment with us.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
6
100%
35
82%
0%
0.74
-1.68
USD
USD
10%
1:200