SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / OXFORD 256 999
Duong Xuan Dong

OXFORD 256 999

Duong Xuan Dong
0 avis
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -1%
Exness-Real
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
35
Bénéfice trades:
29 (82.85%)
Perte trades:
6 (17.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
38.08 USD
Pire transaction:
-180.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
168.87 USD (10 196 pips)
Perte brute:
-227.57 USD (9 755 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (22.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
80.39 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Activité de trading:
0.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
85.05%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
17 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.33
Longs trades:
20 (57.14%)
Courts trades:
15 (42.86%)
Facteur de profit:
0.74
Rendement attendu:
-1.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.82 USD
Perte moyenne:
-37.93 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-180.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-180.00 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
96.78 USD
Maximal:
180.00 USD (41.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.30% (180.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.80% (118.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSDm 26
XAUUSDm 9
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDm 3
XAUUSDm -62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDm -2K
XAUUSDm 2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +38.08 USD
Pire transaction: -180 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -180.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Hello, I'd like to bring you a high performance strategy based on price action with the breaking of support and resistance levels. 

The strategy has been well designed and created by the experienced IT and programmer. It is also well tested in years. 

Please don't hesitate to inbox me at my Telegram: dong256999. Thank you and have wonderful investment with us.


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 04:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 04:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
OXFORD 256 999
30 USD par mois
-1%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
6
100%
35
82%
0%
0.74
-1.68
USD
10%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.