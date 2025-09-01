SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO
Maurice Prang

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO

Maurice Prang
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
22 (68.75%)
Perte trades:
10 (31.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
34.21 USD (8 816 pips)
Perte brute:
-33.14 USD (18 296 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (2.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9.72 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
1.67%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.23%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
15 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.07
Longs trades:
20 (62.50%)
Courts trades:
12 (37.50%)
Facteur de profit:
1.03
Rendement attendu:
0.03 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-10.16 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10.16 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.16 USD
Maximal:
15.20 USD (13.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.16% (15.20 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.96% (5.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 18
NAS100 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 9
NAS100 -7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 959
NAS100 -10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.72 USD
Pire transaction: -6 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10.16 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MonetaMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

ICONIC 24H Breakout — Clean Daily Gold Signals

No noise. No overfitting. ICONIC focuses on one robust idea: the previous day’s extremes on XAUUSD with disciplined volatility-based risk. You get clear entries, hard SL/TP on every trade, and no martingale or grid—ever.

Why traders subscribe

  • Simple, consistent edge: trades only when price earns it—no constant churning.

  • Strict risk discipline: hard stops, volatility-adaptive sizing.

  • Clear trade logic: easier to trust, easier to follow.

  • Works across brokers: spreads and stop levels respected.

  • Set & forget: you copy; we execute.

Best for

Traders who want steady, rules-based exposure to gold moves without high-frequency noise or exotic filters.

Quick start (2 steps)

  1. Click “Subscribe” to this signal.

  2. In your MT5 terminal, set your preferred risk/copy settings. Done.

What to expect

  • Typically 0–2 trades per day on XAUUSD, depending on market conditions.

  • No averaging down, no recovery tricks—just transparent entries with predefined exits.

Important: Trading involves risk. Past results don’t guarantee future returns. Start with conservative risk and scale only after you’re comfortable.

Ready to keep it simple?
Hit “Subscribe” now and let ICONIC 24H Breakout handle the daily gold setups for you.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 14:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 02:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.02 02:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.01 22:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 22:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 22:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.01 22:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 22:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO
39 USD par mois
1%
0
0
USD
101
USD
4
100%
32
68%
2%
1.03
0.03
USD
13%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.