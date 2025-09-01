SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / YalaForex Gold
Sami Saydam

YalaForex Gold

Sami Saydam
0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -46%
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
573
Bénéfice trades:
326 (56.89%)
Perte trades:
247 (43.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
109.02 USD
Pire transaction:
-221.69 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 335.73 USD (263 490 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 060.85 USD (497 252 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (84.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
145.07 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
92.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
187.89%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
107
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.37
Longs trades:
365 (63.70%)
Courts trades:
208 (36.30%)
Facteur de profit:
1.13
Rendement attendu:
0.48 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-298.37 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-435.49 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.94%
Algo trading:
10%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
749.21 USD (88.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
96.84% (749.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
96.59% (414.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 344
XAGUSD.ecn 141
US30 83
BTCUSD 2
GBPJPY.ecn 2
GBPUSD.ecn 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 346
XAGUSD.ecn -38
US30 -13
BTCUSD -24
GBPJPY.ecn 2
GBPUSD.ecn 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 34K
XAGUSD.ecn -5.9K
US30 -26K
BTCUSD -236K
GBPJPY.ecn 376
GBPUSD.ecn 100
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +109.02 USD
Pire transaction: -222 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +84.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -298.37 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MEXAtlantic-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
12.50 × 4
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Hello

This is my SHOW CASE Only trading performance. The trades are on Gold, Silver spots (under (Manual trading) and the US30 Index Cash under (EA).

Leverage use is 1:100 in Gold and Silver also 1:30 on US30. 

As you see, I am using the minimum lot size and still the DrawDown% is always high but the account is stable and not at risk.

My profit sharing is 33% to me and the rest is yours. You pay it to me up on my request and it can be any time. 

Any direct contact email me at: sami.saydam@gmail.com

Open trading account on the same broker using this link: https://mexatlantic.com/account/live-account?ibNum=333563249 then fund it with USD $2000 ++ then contact me.

Very clear message> Forex trading is always high risk business because of the high leverage use, therefore, either you admit and accept this high risk and might lose all of your money in the account at once or just leave and forget about me. I do my best to trade your account using my 26 years of forex trading experience and I do my best to make winnings for both of us, but still nothing is guaranteed. If you admit my warning and without any future complaining, then you are welcome to join the deal. Otherwise; leave this page.

Thank you

Thank you 

Aucun avis
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 12:09
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 11:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 10:08
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 05:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 05:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 04:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 04:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 02:59
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 20:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.02 16:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.01 01:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.01 01:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 01:13
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.28 23:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 21:20
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 20:20
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 19:20
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
YalaForex Gold
1000 USD par mois
-46%
0
0
USD
6
USD
5
10%
573
56%
92%
1.13
0.48
USD
97%
1:500
Copier

