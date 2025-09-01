- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecn
|344
|XAGUSD.ecn
|141
|US30
|83
|BTCUSD
|2
|GBPJPY.ecn
|2
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ecn
|346
|XAGUSD.ecn
|-38
|US30
|-13
|BTCUSD
|-24
|GBPJPY.ecn
|2
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ecn
|34K
|XAGUSD.ecn
|-5.9K
|US30
|-26K
|BTCUSD
|-236K
|GBPJPY.ecn
|376
|GBPUSD.ecn
|100
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MEXAtlantic-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
CMCMarkets1-Canada
|0.00 × 3
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|12.50 × 4
Hello
This is my SHOW CASE Only trading performance. The trades are on Gold, Silver spots (under (Manual trading) and the US30 Index Cash under (EA).
Leverage use is 1:100 in Gold and Silver also 1:30 on US30.
As you see, I am using the minimum lot size and still the DrawDown% is always high but the account is stable and not at risk.
My profit sharing is 33% to me and the rest is yours. You pay it to me up on my request and it can be any time.
Any direct contact email me at: sami.saydam@gmail.com
Open trading account on the same broker using this link: https://mexatlantic.com/account/live-account?ibNum=333563249 then fund it with USD $2000 ++ then contact me.
Very clear message> Forex trading is always high risk business because of the high leverage use, therefore, either you admit and accept this high risk and might lose all of your money in the account at once or just leave and forget about me. I do my best to trade your account using my 26 years of forex trading experience and I do my best to make winnings for both of us, but still nothing is guaranteed. If you admit my warning and without any future complaining, then you are welcome to join the deal. Otherwise; leave this page.
Thank you
