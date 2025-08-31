- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
111
Bénéfice trades:
90 (81.08%)
Perte trades:
21 (18.92%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.61 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.74 USD
Bénéfice brut:
332.78 USD (24 299 pips)
Perte brute:
-113.26 USD (6 739 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (22.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
47.74 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.40
Activité de trading:
97.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.22%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.56
Longs trades:
53 (47.75%)
Courts trades:
58 (52.25%)
Facteur de profit:
2.94
Rendement attendu:
1.98 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.39 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-61.72 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-61.72 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.93%
Prévision annuelle:
-23.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
61.72 USD (4.86%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.86% (61.72 USD)
Par fonds propres:
19.22% (242.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|111
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|220
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|18K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.61 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -61.72 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 10
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 500
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 23
|
Ava-Real 2
|0.00 × 32
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 12
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 32
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
CityIndexUK-Live 102
|0.00 × 142
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 41
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 80
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 293
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.00 × 9
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 3
245 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
This is a fully automated strategy designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair on the H4 timeframe.
It captures medium-term market trends with stable logic and reduced market noise.
✅ One pair — maximum precision
✅ Automated trading — no emotions involved
✅ Medium-term signals — clear entries and exits
Proven in real trading with consistent results. 📊
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
53 USD par mois
22%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
26
100%
111
81%
97%
2.93
1.98
USD
USD
19%
1:100