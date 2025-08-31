SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ALEX AlgoTrader RUBICON
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader RUBICON

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 avis
Fiabilité
26 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 53 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 22%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
111
Bénéfice trades:
90 (81.08%)
Perte trades:
21 (18.92%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.61 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.74 USD
Bénéfice brut:
332.78 USD (24 299 pips)
Perte brute:
-113.26 USD (6 739 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (22.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
47.74 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.40
Activité de trading:
97.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.22%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.56
Longs trades:
53 (47.75%)
Courts trades:
58 (52.25%)
Facteur de profit:
2.94
Rendement attendu:
1.98 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.39 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-61.72 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-61.72 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.93%
Prévision annuelle:
-23.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
61.72 USD (4.86%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.86% (61.72 USD)
Par fonds propres:
19.22% (242.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 220
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 18K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.61 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -61.72 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 10
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 500
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 23
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 32
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 12
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 32
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 142
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 41
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 80
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 293
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.00 × 9
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 11
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 3
245 plus...
This is a fully automated strategy designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair on the H4 timeframe.
It captures medium-term market trends with stable logic and reduced market noise.

✅ One pair — maximum precision
✅ Automated trading — no emotions involved
✅ Medium-term signals — clear entries and exits

Proven in real trading with consistent results. 📊


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 19:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 19:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 08:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 01:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 23:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
