SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ALEX AlgoTrader Runa
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader Runa

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 avis
Fiabilité
25 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 53 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 20%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
53
Bénéfice trades:
47 (88.67%)
Perte trades:
6 (11.32%)
Meilleure transaction:
246.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-31.08 USD
Bénéfice brut:
888.16 USD (17 295 pips)
Perte brute:
-101.23 USD (6 260 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (367.62 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
384.70 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.38
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
34.50%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
10 jours
Facteur de récupération:
10.20
Longs trades:
26 (49.06%)
Courts trades:
27 (50.94%)
Facteur de profit:
8.77
Rendement attendu:
14.85 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.90 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-74.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-74.00 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.20%
Prévision annuelle:
99.51%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
77.17 USD (3.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.77% (77.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.25% (1 152.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHF 5
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 5
USDCAD 3
EURNZD 3
GBPUSD 3
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 3
AUDCAD 2
EURCHF 2
CHFJPY 2
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPCAD 2
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
EURJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPNZD 1
USDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 64
EURUSD 321
EURAUD 31
USDCAD -1
EURNZD 6
GBPUSD 69
NZDUSD 113
EURGBP -70
AUDCAD 2
EURCHF -17
CHFJPY 5
EURCAD 28
AUDUSD 38
NZDJPY 48
GBPCAD 42
AUDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCHF 4
CADCHF -4
EURJPY 22
AUDNZD 20
GBPNZD 20
USDJPY 24
NZDCAD 16
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 1.7K
EURUSD 3.1K
EURAUD 1.7K
USDCAD 70
EURNZD 1K
GBPUSD 1K
NZDUSD 1K
EURGBP -5K
AUDCAD 340
EURCHF 180
CHFJPY 699
EURCAD 699
AUDUSD 439
NZDJPY 698
GBPCAD 700
AUDJPY 349
GBPJPY 350
AUDCHF 350
CADCHF -363
EURJPY 349
AUDNZD 349
GBPNZD 349
USDJPY 349
NZDCAD 350
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +246.90 USD
Pire transaction: -31 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +367.62 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -74.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
0.00 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 32
Huge-Live
0.00 × 6
Divisa-Live
0.00 × 17
Prosperity-Live
0.00 × 5
Amega-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 15
0.00 × 24
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 2
AdamantFinance-Real
0.00 × 17
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 4
StarfishFX-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 16
EGlobal-Cent7
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 3
0.00 × 1
IndigoDMA-Live
0.00 × 3
JAFX-Real
0.00 × 43
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
SGTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 232
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 54
NordFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 8
AUSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 29
1065 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

MultiFX M30 Auto is a multi-currency automated trading system designed for traders who want stability, diversification, and consistent growth. The algorithm simultaneously works on 28 forex pairs (majors + crosses) and adapts to different market phases with precision.

📊 How It Works

  • The system trades on the M30 timeframe, which offers the perfect balance between speed and accuracy.

  • It applies a multi-layered indicator logic to filter signals and enter trades with high probability.

  • Diversification across 28 pairs ensures reduced risk and smoother equity growth.

⚙️ Key Advantages
✅ 100% Automated — no manual trading required
✅ Works on 28 currency pairs simultaneously
✅ Diversified approach minimizes drawdown
✅ Stable performance in both trending and ranging markets
✅ Ideal for long-term portfolio growth

💡 Why Choose This Strategy?
MultiFX M30 Auto is built for traders and investors who value reliable, automated trading without emotional interference. It aims to deliver steady profits by combining multiple pairs, time-tested logic, and optimized trade management.


Aucun avis
2025.09.16 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ALEX AlgoTrader Runa
53 USD par mois
20%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
25
98%
53
88%
100%
8.77
14.85
USD
24%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.