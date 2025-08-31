- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
127
Bénéfice trades:
81 (63.77%)
Perte trades:
46 (36.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.27 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
246.47 USD (418 441 pips)
Perte brute:
-214.98 USD (325 792 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (22.46 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
24.74 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
28.13%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.50%
Dernier trade:
33 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
64
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
0.76
Longs trades:
60 (47.24%)
Courts trades:
67 (52.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.15
Rendement attendu:
0.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.04 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-20.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-20.90 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
23.06 USD
Maximal:
41.35 USD (18.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.94% (41.35 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.27% (11.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|97
|BTCUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|5
|XAGUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|US500
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-3
|BTCUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|-2
|XAGUSD
|27
|EURUSD
|-3
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|-1
|US500
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.5K
|BTCUSD
|97K
|GBPUSD
|-181
|XAGUSD
|535
|EURUSD
|-269
|USDJPY
|559
|GBPJPY
|-130
|US500
|-1K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.27 USD
Pire transaction: -16 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.46 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -20.77 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
XMGlobal-Real 22
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BCS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 50
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 19
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
AAFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Lucrorfx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 4
|
NgelPartners-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
