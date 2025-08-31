SignauxSections
Md Hasanuzzaman Khan

Surepips505

Md Hasanuzzaman Khan
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 16%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
127
Bénéfice trades:
81 (63.77%)
Perte trades:
46 (36.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.27 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
246.47 USD (418 441 pips)
Perte brute:
-214.98 USD (325 792 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (22.46 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
24.74 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
28.13%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.50%
Dernier trade:
33 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
64
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
0.76
Longs trades:
60 (47.24%)
Courts trades:
67 (52.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.15
Rendement attendu:
0.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.04 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-20.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-20.90 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
23.06 USD
Maximal:
41.35 USD (18.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.94% (41.35 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.27% (11.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 97
BTCUSD 10
GBPUSD 5
XAGUSD 5
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
US500 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -3
BTCUSD 10
GBPUSD -2
XAGUSD 27
EURUSD -3
USDJPY 4
GBPJPY -1
US500 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.5K
BTCUSD 97K
GBPUSD -181
XAGUSD 535
EURUSD -269
USDJPY 559
GBPJPY -130
US500 -1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.27 USD
Pire transaction: -16 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.46 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -20.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 2
BCS-Real
0.00 × 2
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 50
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 19
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
AAFX-Real
0.00 × 4
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 4
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
AM-Live2
0.00 × 3
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 5
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
536 plus...
2025.09.26 09:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 13:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 08:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 23:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 13:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 03:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 03:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 07:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.01 07:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.31 17:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 17:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 17:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 17:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.31 17:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Surepips505
50 USD par mois
16%
0
0
USD
218
USD
4
0%
127
63%
28%
1.14
0.25
USD
19%
1:200
Copier

