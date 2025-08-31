SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / DEWI EA RTP idr exness
Aris Al Ansori

DEWI EA RTP idr exness

Aris Al Ansori
0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 31 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -21%
Exness-Real29
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
184
Bénéfice trades:
114 (61.95%)
Perte trades:
70 (38.04%)
Meilleure transaction:
229 673.86 IDR
Pire transaction:
-189 657.50 IDR
Bénéfice brut:
14 073 113.84 IDR (851 379 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 581 148.79 IDR (698 417 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (2 095 769.93 IDR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 095 769.93 IDR (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
29.55%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
96.82%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
49
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.71
Longs trades:
51 (27.72%)
Courts trades:
133 (72.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
13 543.29 IDR
Bénéfice moyen:
123 448.37 IDR
Perte moyenne:
-165 444.98 IDR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-2 403 693.32 IDR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 403 693.32 IDR (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
-20.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
337 160.94 IDR
Maximal:
3 490 853.85 IDR (28.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
85.43% (3 490 853.85 IDR)
Par fonds propres:
34.10% (477 129.04 IDR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 184
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 251
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 153K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +229 673.86 IDR
Pire transaction: -189 658 IDR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 095 769.93 IDR
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 403 693.32 IDR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real29" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.76 × 50
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
5.57 × 30
Exness-Real16
7.71 × 51
Exness-Real29
8.26 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live05
9.52 × 537
Exness-Real4
10.79 × 282
ICMarketsSC-Live31
11.81 × 53
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.38 × 8
🚀 EA RTP 2025 VIP – Profit Ganas, Risk Aman!


🔥 Siap nikmatin profit tanpa ribet?

Signal ini dibuat khusus buat yang mau cuan konsisten tiap bulan tanpa harus pusing analisa chart seharian.


📊 Kenapa pilih signal ini?

Growth sudah terbukti ✅ (cek grafik MQL5 langsung)

Drawdown rendah → modal tetap aman 💰


Strategi auto + manual filter biar trading lebih tajam 🎯


Fokus pair cuan: XAUUSD (GOLD)

💡 Target cuan:

👉 15–30% per bulan (realistis + stabil)

👉 Minim risiko, tanpa overtrade


📌 Jangan tunggu grafik makin tinggi → makin banyak yang ikut, harga makin naik.

Copy sekarang, nikmatin profit bareng tim RTP 🚀💹.

Aucun avis
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.