|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|14
|USDJPY
|13
|EURUSD
|12
|AUDUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|4
|US30
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|
|
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-42
|USDJPY
|-117
|EURUSD
|144
|AUDUSD
|-28
|GBPUSD
|91
|USDCAD
|-51
|US30
|-54
|XAUUSD
|4
|
|
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-76K
|USDJPY
|-615
|EURUSD
|788
|AUDUSD
|-93
|GBPUSD
|545
|USDCAD
|-190
|US30
|-2K
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
|
|
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.73 × 1593
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.23 × 863
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.32 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.02 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.54 × 520
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.68 × 499
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.83 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.54 × 76
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.67 × 3
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|17.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|19.39 × 233
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
Hello, I’m Hoang Nine – an experienced trader from Vietnam with over 8 years of trading expertise.
I started my journey with just $200, aiming to grow this account to $100k according to my plan.
I take risks of up to 10% based on the current balance.
Please don’t copy my trades if you cannot accept the risk — otherwise, your money may disappear into the clouds just like mine could!
nói thế thôi tuổi gì mà cháy được tài khoản tui mấy ông ạ!
