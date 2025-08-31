SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Hoang Nine Trader 200USD to 100k USD
Xuan Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nine Trader 200USD to 100k USD

Xuan Hoang Nguyen
0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -27%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
62
Bénéfice trades:
26 (41.93%)
Perte trades:
36 (58.06%)
Meilleure transaction:
134.77 USD
Pire transaction:
-63.13 USD
Bénéfice brut:
773.37 USD (150 692 pips)
Perte brute:
-827.63 USD (226 997 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (176.83 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
176.83 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
38.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
124.04%
Dernier trade:
38 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.19
Longs trades:
21 (33.87%)
Courts trades:
41 (66.13%)
Facteur de profit:
0.93
Rendement attendu:
-0.88 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
29.75 USD
Perte moyenne:
-22.99 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-222.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-222.93 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
-27.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
54.26 USD
Maximal:
292.92 USD (66.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
66.77% (292.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.29% (79.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 14
USDJPY 13
EURUSD 12
AUDUSD 10
GBPUSD 6
USDCAD 4
US30 2
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -42
USDJPY -117
EURUSD 144
AUDUSD -28
GBPUSD 91
USDCAD -51
US30 -54
XAUUSD 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -76K
USDJPY -615
EURUSD 788
AUDUSD -93
GBPUSD 545
USDCAD -190
US30 -2K
XAUUSD 1.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +134.77 USD
Pire transaction: -63 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +176.83 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -222.93 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.73 × 1593
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
4.23 × 863
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.32 × 57
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.02 × 59
Exness-MT5Real
5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
5.68 × 499
RoboForex-ECN
5.83 × 127
Exness-MT5Real6
6.54 × 76
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
JunoMarkets-Server
17.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
19.39 × 233
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Hello, I’m Hoang Nine – an experienced trader from Vietnam with over 8 years of trading expertise.

I started my journey with just $200, aiming to grow this account to $100k according to my plan.

I take risks of up to 10% based on the current balance.

Please don’t copy my trades if you cannot accept the risk — otherwise, your money may disappear into the clouds just like mine could!

nói thế thôi tuổi gì mà cháy được tài khoản tui mấy ông ạ! 




Aucun avis
2025.09.28 23:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 14:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.17 14:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 11:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.16 11:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.13 10:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.10 03:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 09:24
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.07 09:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 17:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.06 17:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 00:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Hoang Nine Trader 200USD to 100k USD
30 USD par mois
-27%
0
0
USD
146
USD
5
0%
62
41%
39%
0.93
-0.88
USD
67%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.