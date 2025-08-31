- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|GBPUSD
|13
|GBPJPY
|12
|GBPNZD
|10
|EURUSD
|7
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|-64
|GBPJPY
|13
|GBPNZD
|-22
|EURUSD
|-22
|EURAUD
|63
|GBPAUD
|8
|USDCAD
|-15
|AUDCAD
|50
|EURJPY
|-19
|XAGUSD
|-18
|USDJPY
|-14
|EURNZD
|-8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|GBPUSD
|-3.8K
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPNZD
|-1.8K
|EURUSD
|-424
|EURAUD
|4.8K
|GBPAUD
|690
|USDCAD
|-992
|AUDCAD
|3.5K
|EURJPY
|-898
|XAGUSD
|-341
|USDJPY
|-1K
|EURNZD
|-676
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 2996
|
Exness-Real18
|0.75 × 285
|
Exness-Real16
|1.12 × 866
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.20 × 20
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.50 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 8
|5.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|5.88 × 123
|
Axi-US06-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|7.25 × 16
|
VTMarkets-Live
|7.54 × 13
|
Exness-Real9
|9.42 × 121
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|9.78 × 9
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|13.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|14.11 × 65
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|23.74 × 295
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|25.00 × 1
📡 RedFox Signals – Smart & Disciplined Forex Trading Signals
RedFox Signals is a premium trading signal service crafted for Forex traders who want to maximize profit with minimal screen time. Each setup is backed by clear technical analysis, well-defined zones, and transparent Risk:Reward ratios to help you trade with confidence.
🔍 Key Features:
-
Multi-timeframe analysis: From M15 to H1 – perfect for both scalpers and swing traders.
-
Structured format: Every signal includes Entry – SL – TP1/TP2/TP3 – and RR calculation.
-
Smart confirmations: Combines Supply/Demand zones, EMA34 + EMA89 crossovers, and MACD volume confirmation.
-
Strict quality control: Only high-probability trades are shared – no random setups.
-
Battle-tested mindset: Focused on real, strategic trades – not noise or overtrading.
