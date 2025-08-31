SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / RedFox Forex Signals VIP
Rui Manh Tien

RedFox Forex Signals VIP

Rui Manh Tien
0 avis
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -4%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
103
Bénéfice trades:
24 (23.30%)
Perte trades:
79 (76.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
27.52 USD
Pire transaction:
-17.12 USD
Bénéfice brut:
365.12 USD (165 041 pips)
Perte brute:
-403.76 USD (156 204 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (54.89 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
54.89 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Activité de trading:
95.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.45%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.35
Longs trades:
40 (38.83%)
Courts trades:
63 (61.17%)
Facteur de profit:
0.90
Rendement attendu:
-0.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-59.56 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-59.56 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
110.14 USD
Maximal:
110.14 USD (10.84%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.83% (110.14 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.97% (18.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
GBPUSD 13
GBPJPY 12
GBPNZD 10
EURUSD 7
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
USDCAD 2
AUDCAD 2
EURJPY 2
XAGUSD 2
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8
GBPUSD -64
GBPJPY 13
GBPNZD -22
EURUSD -22
EURAUD 63
GBPAUD 8
USDCAD -15
AUDCAD 50
EURJPY -19
XAGUSD -18
USDJPY -14
EURNZD -8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
GBPUSD -3.8K
GBPJPY -1.4K
GBPNZD -1.8K
EURUSD -424
EURAUD 4.8K
GBPAUD 690
USDCAD -992
AUDCAD 3.5K
EURJPY -898
XAGUSD -341
USDJPY -1K
EURNZD -676
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +27.52 USD
Pire transaction: -17 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +54.89 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -59.56 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 2996
Exness-Real18
0.75 × 285
Exness-Real16
1.12 × 866
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.20 × 20
VantageInternational-Demo
3.50 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 8
5.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
5.88 × 123
Axi-US06-Live
6.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real05
7.25 × 16
VTMarkets-Live
7.54 × 13
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
VantageInternational-Live 3
9.78 × 9
XMTrading-Real 12
13.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
14.11 × 65
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
25.00 × 1
📡 RedFox Signals – Smart & Disciplined Forex Trading Signals


RedFox Signals is a premium trading signal service crafted for Forex traders who want to maximize profit with minimal screen time. Each setup is backed by clear technical analysis, well-defined zones, and transparent Risk:Reward ratios to help you trade with confidence.

🔍 Key Features:

  • Multi-timeframe analysis: From M15 to H1 – perfect for both scalpers and swing traders.

  • Structured format: Every signal includes Entry – SL – TP1/TP2/TP3 – and RR calculation.

  • Smart confirmations: Combines Supply/Demand zones, EMA34 + EMA89 crossovers, and MACD volume confirmation.

  • Strict quality control: Only high-probability trades are shared – no random setups.

  • Battle-tested mindset: Focused on real, strategic trades – not noise or overtrading.


Aucun avis
2025.09.11 06:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 06:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.03 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 03:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.01 03:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.01 02:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.01 02:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.31 08:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 08:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.31 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.