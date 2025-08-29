- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|128
|GBPUSD
|33
|EURUSD
|32
|USDCHF
|20
|USDJPY
|9
|USDCAD
|9
|AUDUSD
|8
|NZDUSD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|124
|GBPUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|10
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|USDCHF
|1K
|USDJPY
|535
|USDCAD
|516
|AUDUSD
|1K
|NZDUSD
|827
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.07 × 14
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 602
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.31 × 86
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.92 × 106
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
Varchev-Real
|2.97 × 30
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|3.43 × 154
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|15.93 × 387
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|20.50 × 2
Advanced Risk-Managed Trading Solution for Major Forex Pairs & Gold
Key Features:
✅ Intelligent Risk Management - Dynamic position sizing with account protection ✅ Multi-Level Safety System - Progressive stop loss and breakeven protection
✅ Smart Money Management - Equity-based profit targets (0.1% default) ✅ Manual Trade Integration - Automatically manages your manual trades with proper risk controls ✅ ECN/Raw Spread Optimized - Built for professional trading environments
Technical Capabilities:
- H1 timeframe operation (set and forget)
- Supports all major pairs + XAUUSD
- Automatic broker detection and configuration
- Partial fill handling for large orders
- News filter protection
- Gap detection system
- 5-minute warmup for market analysis
Risk Protection:
- Maximum 5 positions per cycle
- Drawdown-based trade limiting
- Consecutive loss protection
- Session-based risk adjustment
- Volatility-adaptive positioning
Simple Setup:
- Only 2 inputs required:
- Magic Number (default: 13560)
- Profit Target % (default: 0.1%)
- All advanced settings pre-optimized
Requirements:
- H1 chart timeframe
- Minimum $100 account
- ECN/Raw spread account recommended
- VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
Support:
Professional support available for setup and optimization.
Note: This EA uses proprietary algorithms developed through extensive research. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.
Tags/Keywords:
Bollinger Bands, Basket Trading, H1, Scalping, Low Risk, ECN, Multiple Pairs, Progressive Entry, Breakeven, Non-Martingale
USD
EUR
EUR