Paulo Marques

Apex Portfolio Manager

Paulo Marques
0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 82%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
244
Bénéfice trades:
230 (94.26%)
Perte trades:
14 (5.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
27.04 EUR
Pire transaction:
-7.98 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
186.45 EUR (23 660 pips)
Perte brute:
-22.94 EUR (2 309 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
80 (30.29 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
78.86 EUR (63)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
99.47%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.89%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
20.06
Longs trades:
198 (81.15%)
Courts trades:
46 (18.85%)
Facteur de profit:
8.13
Rendement attendu:
0.67 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.81 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.64 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-8.15 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.15 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
77.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
8.15 EUR (2.43%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.43% (8.15 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
22.40% (79.26 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 128
GBPUSD 33
EURUSD 32
USDCHF 20
USDJPY 9
USDCAD 9
AUDUSD 8
NZDUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 124
GBPUSD 16
EURUSD 14
USDCHF 10
USDJPY 2
USDCAD 3
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
GBPUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 1.8K
USDCHF 1K
USDJPY 535
USDCAD 516
AUDUSD 1K
NZDUSD 827
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +27.04 EUR
Pire transaction: -8 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 63
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +30.29 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.15 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.31 × 86
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.92 × 106
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Advanced Risk-Managed Trading Solution for Major Forex Pairs & Gold

Key Features:

Intelligent Risk Management - Dynamic position sizing with account protection ✅ Multi-Level Safety System - Progressive stop loss and breakeven protection
Smart Money Management - Equity-based profit targets (0.1% default) ✅ Manual Trade Integration - Automatically manages your manual trades with proper risk controls ✅ ECN/Raw Spread Optimized - Built for professional trading environments

Technical Capabilities:

  • H1 timeframe operation (set and forget)
  • Supports all major pairs + XAUUSD
  • Automatic broker detection and configuration
  • Partial fill handling for large orders
  • News filter protection
  • Gap detection system
  • 5-minute warmup for market analysis

Risk Protection:

  • Maximum 5 positions per cycle
  • Drawdown-based trade limiting
  • Consecutive loss protection
  • Session-based risk adjustment
  • Volatility-adaptive positioning

Simple Setup:

  • Only 2 inputs required:
    • Magic Number (default: 13560)
    • Profit Target % (default: 0.1%)
  • All advanced settings pre-optimized

Requirements:

  • H1 chart timeframe
  • Minimum $100 account
  • ECN/Raw spread account recommended
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Support:

Professional support available for setup and optimization.

Note: This EA uses proprietary algorithms developed through extensive research. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Tags/Keywords:

Bollinger Bands, Basket Trading, H1, Scalping, Low Risk, ECN, Multiple Pairs, Progressive Entry, Breakeven, Non-Martingale

Aucun avis
2025.09.29 12:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 15:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 15:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 06:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.01 03:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 02:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 01:22
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.29 20:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.29 20:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.29 20:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 20:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.29 19:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 19:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 19:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.29 19:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.29 19:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
