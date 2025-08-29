- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|176
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|144
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|-1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Balanced Strategy: Solid Growth with Controlled Risk
Our strategy is designed for investors seeking consistent growth and moderate to low risk. We use an audited bot that focuses on capital protection and low volatility.
-
Audited History: Our bot has shown stable growth with minimal risk. You can review our full trading history to verify the strategy's solidity.
-
No Tricks: The strategy doesn't use martingale or other high-risk tactics. Our objective is to protect your capital.
-
10-Year Backtests: With 10-year backtests, the bot has consistently demonstrated a Recovery Factor over 10 and a Profit Factor above 1.6, even at more conservative risk levels.
Join our low-risk PAMM account if you want to diversify your portfolio with a safe and reliable investment.
