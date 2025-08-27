- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading – Proven stability for years
PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading is an advanced grid-trading algorithm that has been running successfully on real accounts for years. Instead of curve-fitting to historical data, it exploits persistent market inefficiencies to deliver consistent, repeatable results.
✅ Multi-pair support (AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD)
✅ M15 – optimized for mid-term trading
✅ Robust live and backtest performance
✅ No complex setup – runs reliably on a VPS out of the box
With PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading, you get a system built on real market mechanics—simple, transparent, and dependable for copy trading.
