Alexander Bayer

PrimeCopyFX

Alexander Bayer
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 10%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
29
Bénéfice trades:
22 (75.86%)
Perte trades:
7 (24.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-5.67 USD
Bénéfice brut:
29.29 USD (3 074 pips)
Perte brute:
-15.53 USD (2 003 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (7.29 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10.16 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
90.10%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
23.76%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.48
Longs trades:
17 (58.62%)
Courts trades:
12 (41.38%)
Facteur de profit:
1.89
Rendement attendu:
0.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.22 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-9.28 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9.28 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.28 USD (5.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.89% (9.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
29.32% (46.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDNZD 11
AUDCAD 11
NZDCAD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 5
AUDCAD 5
NZDCAD 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 1K
AUDCAD -527
NZDCAD 556
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.32 USD
Pire transaction: -6 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7.29 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.28 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 8
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.39 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.74 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.02 × 55
Darwinex-Live
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.50 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
1.54 × 389
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.64 × 438
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.77 × 135
TitanFX-04
1.86 × 14
Coinexx-Demo
1.88 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.00 × 37
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
2.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
2.90 × 10
Axi-US06-Live
3.17 × 6
22 plus...
PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading – Proven stability for years

PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading is an advanced grid-trading algorithm that has been running successfully on real accounts for years. Instead of curve-fitting to historical data, it exploits persistent market inefficiencies to deliver consistent, repeatable results.

✅ Multi-pair support (AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD)
✅ M15 – optimized for mid-term trading
✅ Robust live and backtest performance
✅ No complex setup – runs reliably on a VPS out of the box

With PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading, you get a system built on real market mechanics—simple, transparent, and dependable for copy trading.


Aucun avis
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 05:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.28 05:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.28 03:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.28 03:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.27 16:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 16:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 16:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 16:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.27 16:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
