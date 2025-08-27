- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.09 × 4221
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
I am good with Numbers & Statistics, and market is all about Numbers.
Strategy Concept
This EA is built on a simple yet effective strategy under the control of artificial intelligence, designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies key daily levels and executes trades slightly before breakout points, ensuring early market entry & lowest slippage, while controlling risk with predefined stop losses based on higher timeframe references.
No martingale, grid, averaging, or high-risk tricks are used.
- Only fixed lot entries with safe risk control.
Key Features
- Stable & Logical Strategy – Uses previous day’s high/low levels with H4 candle stop loss reference.
- Fixed Risk Approach – No compounding, no martingale, no grid.
- Consistent Performance – High win rate with controlled drawdown.
- User-Friendly – Only lot size is adjustable; TP and entry buffer are optimized and fixed internally.Works Safely on Small & Large Accounts – Same logic applied, just scaled with lot size.
BackTest Results
Test 1: Small Account – $100 capital, fixed 0.01 lot size
(01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)
-
Net Profit: $1,426.94
-
Profit Factor: 3.68
-
Win Rate: 96.9%
-
Max Drawdown: 31.89%
-
Sharpe Ratio: 6.27
Test 2: Larger Account – $1,000 capital, fixed 1 lot size
(01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)
-
Net Profit: $142,865
-
Profit Factor: 3.68
-
Win Rate: 96.9%
-
Max Drawdown: 37.7%
-
Sharpe Ratio: 6.27
Why Choose This EA?
-
Designed for traders seeking safe, non-compounded, high returns.
-
Transparent rules: no hidden algorithms, no risky averaging.
-
Works best on Gold (XAUUSD) with default settings.
-
Perfect for traders who want a trustworthy, plug-and-play EA.
Note: Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. Always use risk management and test on demo before live trading.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: XAUUSD
- Time frame: Any
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Account type: Any with a minimum spread
- Brokers: Any broker
