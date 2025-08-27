SignauxSections
Rohit Ingulkar

Gold Daily TUC Setup

Rohit Ingulkar
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 11%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
27 (84.37%)
Perte trades:
5 (15.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
35.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.74 USD
Bénéfice brut:
59.87 USD (25 218 pips)
Perte brute:
-48.71 USD (34 300 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (14.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
38.95 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
0.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.24%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
10 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.55
Longs trades:
24 (75.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (25.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.23
Rendement attendu:
0.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.74 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-18.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-18.01 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-12.14%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
11.00 USD
Maximal:
20.29 USD (15.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.44% (20.29 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.44% (13.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +35.00 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +14.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -18.01 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.09 × 4221
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
I am good with Numbers & Statistics, and market is all about Numbers. 

Strategy Concept

This EA is built on a simple yet effective strategy under the control of artificial intelligence, designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies key daily levels and executes trades slightly before breakout points, ensuring early market entry & lowest slippage, while controlling risk with predefined stop losses based on higher timeframe references.

No martingale, grid, averaging, or high-risk tricks are used.

  • Only fixed lot entries with safe risk control.

Key Features

  1. Stable & Logical Strategy – Uses previous day’s high/low levels with H4 candle stop loss reference.
  2. Fixed Risk Approach – No compounding, no martingale, no grid.
  3. Consistent Performance – High win rate with controlled drawdown.
  4. User-Friendly – Only lot size is adjustable; TP and entry buffer are optimized and fixed internally.Works Safely on Small & Large Accounts – Same logic applied, just scaled with lot size.

BackTest Results 

Test 1: Small Account – $100 capital, fixed 0.01 lot size 

(01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)

  • Net Profit: $1,426.94

  • Profit Factor: 3.68

  • Win Rate: 96.9%

  • Max Drawdown: 31.89%

  • Sharpe Ratio: 6.27

Proof that even a micro account can grow safely without martingale.

    Test 2: Larger Account – $1,000 capital, fixed 1 lot size 

    (01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)

    • Net Profit: $142,865

    • Profit Factor: 3.68

    • Win Rate: 96.9%

    • Max Drawdown: 37.7%

    • Sharpe Ratio: 6.27

    Scales profitably with larger accounts while keeping risk logic identical.

      Why Choose This EA?

      • Designed for traders seeking safe, non-compounded, high returns.

      • Transparent rules: no hidden algorithms, no risky averaging.

      • Works best on Gold (XAUUSD) with default settings.

      • Perfect for traders who want a trustworthy, plug-and-play EA.

      Note: Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. Always use risk management and test on demo before live trading.

      Recommendations:

      • Currency pair: XAUUSD
      • Time frame: Any
      • Minimum deposit: $100
      • Account type: Any with a minimum spread
      • Brokers: Any broker


