SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Low Risk Growth
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Growth

Tan Chin Kee
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
288
Bénéfice trades:
202 (70.13%)
Perte trades:
86 (29.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
52.22 USD
Pire transaction:
-60.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
668.57 USD (32 696 pips)
Perte brute:
-567.36 USD (34 422 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (12.68 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
72.44 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.75%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.97
Longs trades:
172 (59.72%)
Courts trades:
116 (40.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
0.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.31 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.60 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-65.63 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-65.63 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.95%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
79.64 USD
Maximal:
104.26 USD (7.46%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.44% (103.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
42.84% (609.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 93
AUDCAD 92
AUDNZD 52
EURUSD 51
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -3
AUDCAD 35
AUDNZD 9
EURUSD 61
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -9.9K
AUDCAD 1.4K
AUDNZD 2.4K
EURUSD 4.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +52.22 USD
Pire transaction: -61 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +12.68 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -65.63 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.14 × 22
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 173
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.81 × 4244
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.93 × 91
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 4063
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
Exness-MT5Real5
1.09 × 34
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.12 × 155
Exness-MT5Real31
1.17 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
FPMarkets-Live
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
Forex.com-Live 536
1.85 × 159
38 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
If you are looking for monthly account growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trading everyday

We run different EA strategy that we configured to make profit, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing up.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal when possible to avoid big loss.

Feel free to PM me if anything
Aucun avis
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 05:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 14:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 00:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 15:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Low Risk Growth
30 USD par mois
7%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
11
91%
288
70%
100%
1.17
0.35
USD
43%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.