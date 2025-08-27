- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
288
Bénéfice trades:
202 (70.13%)
Perte trades:
86 (29.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
52.22 USD
Pire transaction:
-60.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
668.57 USD (32 696 pips)
Perte brute:
-567.36 USD (34 422 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (12.68 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
72.44 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.75%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.97
Longs trades:
172 (59.72%)
Courts trades:
116 (40.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
0.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.31 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.60 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-65.63 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-65.63 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.95%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
79.64 USD
Maximal:
104.26 USD (7.46%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.44% (103.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
42.84% (609.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|93
|AUDCAD
|92
|AUDNZD
|52
|EURUSD
|51
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-3
|AUDCAD
|35
|AUDNZD
|9
|EURUSD
|61
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-9.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +52.22 USD
Pire transaction: -61 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +12.68 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -65.63 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.14 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.61 × 173
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.81 × 4244
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.93 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 4063
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.09 × 34
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.12 × 155
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.17 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.85 × 159
38 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
If you are looking for monthly account growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you
Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500
Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trading everyday
We run different EA strategy that we configured to make profit, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing up.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal when possible to avoid big loss.
Feel free to PM me if anything
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
7%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
11
91%
288
70%
100%
1.17
0.35
USD
USD
43%
1:500