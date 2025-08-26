SignauxSections
Salakbun Wongakaradeth

Reversion Scalping

0 avis
Fiabilité
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
Axi-US15-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
160
Bénéfice trades:
86 (53.75%)
Perte trades:
74 (46.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
11.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.38 USD
Bénéfice brut:
82.31 USD (35 090 pips)
Perte brute:
-50.20 USD (47 356 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (3.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
11.60 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
40.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.96%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.48
Longs trades:
85 (53.13%)
Courts trades:
75 (46.88%)
Facteur de profit:
1.64
Rendement attendu:
0.20 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.96 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-12.97 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12.97 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.37 USD
Maximal:
12.97 USD (2.54%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.54% (12.97 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.50% (56.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.min 56
USDJPY.min 52
EURUSD.min 46
EURJPY.min 6
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.min 20
USDJPY.min 4
EURUSD.min 5
EURJPY.min 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.min -9.2K
USDJPY.min -5.6K
EURUSD.min 1.1K
EURJPY.min 1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11.60 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -12.97 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US15-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The strategy is built on a unique combination of Mean Reversion, Volatility Analysis, and Trend Following. By integrating these three approaches, we aim to capture opportunities across different market conditions with a balanced risk–reward profile.

  • Reversion to the Mean: The strategy identifies price deviations from statistical averages and seeks potential reversals back to equilibrium.

  • Volatility-Based Filters: Market volatility is used to adapt trade entries, position sizing, and risk management. This helps avoid false signals during unstable conditions.

  • Trend Alignment: Trades are executed in harmony with the broader market trend, increasing the probability of sustained moves in our favor.

This blended methodology allows the system to benefit from both short-term corrections and longer-term directional movements, while maintaining strict risk management and capital preservation principles.


Aucun avis
2025.08.26 04:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
