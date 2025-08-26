- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.min
|56
|USDJPY.min
|52
|EURUSD.min
|46
|EURJPY.min
|6
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.min
|20
|USDJPY.min
|4
|EURUSD.min
|5
|EURJPY.min
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.min
|-9.2K
|USDJPY.min
|-5.6K
|EURUSD.min
|1.1K
|EURJPY.min
|1.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US15-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
The strategy is built on a unique combination of Mean Reversion, Volatility Analysis, and Trend Following. By integrating these three approaches, we aim to capture opportunities across different market conditions with a balanced risk–reward profile.
-
Reversion to the Mean: The strategy identifies price deviations from statistical averages and seeks potential reversals back to equilibrium.
-
Volatility-Based Filters: Market volatility is used to adapt trade entries, position sizing, and risk management. This helps avoid false signals during unstable conditions.
-
Trend Alignment: Trades are executed in harmony with the broader market trend, increasing the probability of sustained moves in our favor.
This blended methodology allows the system to benefit from both short-term corrections and longer-term directional movements, while maintaining strict risk management and capital preservation principles.
USD
USD
USD