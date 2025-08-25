- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
201
Bénéfice trades:
145 (72.13%)
Perte trades:
56 (27.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.27 EUR
Pire transaction:
-17.39 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
110.02 EUR (1 037 662 pips)
Perte brute:
-99.28 EUR (966 282 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (9.73 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
26.25 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
5.51%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
45.85%
Dernier trade:
47 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
17 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.51
Longs trades:
101 (50.25%)
Courts trades:
100 (49.75%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.05 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.76 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.77 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-9.28 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17.51 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-9.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
21.07 EUR (24.27%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.78% (20.95 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
19.51% (15.85 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|186
|USDJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|71K
|USDJPY
|92
|EURUSD
|-49
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.27 EUR
Pire transaction: -17 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.73 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.28 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.06 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 57
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.86 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.90 × 177
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.03 × 299
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.29 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.63 × 38
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.21 × 14
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|2.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.78 × 103
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.78 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.91 × 46
Crypto Killer EA links:
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading
Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.
Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.
⚜️Key Features:
🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points
📊 Performance:
• Access to 3 live signals on MQL5, results available for review
✅Signal PAMM : (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332299?source=Site+Signals+My)
💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.
🔥 If you are not yet registered with this broker, you can first sign up using this Link:(https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020) ,then use the link below to join the PAMM acc
👉 Join Crypto Killer PAMM acc: (https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o)
Aucun avis
