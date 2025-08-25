SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Crypto Killer TURBO
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer TURBO

Armin Heshmat
0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 20%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
201
Bénéfice trades:
145 (72.13%)
Perte trades:
56 (27.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.27 EUR
Pire transaction:
-17.39 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
110.02 EUR (1 037 662 pips)
Perte brute:
-99.28 EUR (966 282 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (9.73 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
26.25 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
5.51%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
45.85%
Dernier trade:
47 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
17 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.51
Longs trades:
101 (50.25%)
Courts trades:
100 (49.75%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.05 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.76 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.77 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-9.28 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17.51 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-9.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
21.07 EUR (24.27%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.78% (20.95 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
19.51% (15.85 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 186
USDJPY 8
EURUSD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 0
EURUSD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 71K
USDJPY 92
EURUSD -49
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.27 EUR
Pire transaction: -17 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.73 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.28 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.06 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 57
ICMarkets-Live22
0.30 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.86 × 320
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.90 × 177
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.03 × 299
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.29 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.63 × 38
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.21 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.50 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.78 × 103
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.78 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.91 × 46
21 plus...
Crypto Killer EA links:  


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading
Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.
Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:
 🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
 🔰Effective even with wider spreads
 🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
 🔰Hands-free entry and exit points 

📊 Performance:
 • Access to 3 live signals on MQL5, results available for review
💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

🔥 If you are not yet registered with this broker, you can first sign up using this Link:(https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020) ,then use the link below to join the PAMM acc

👉 Join Crypto Killer PAMM acc:  (https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o)


Aucun avis
