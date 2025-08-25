- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|554
|AUDCAD.f
|102
|NZDCAD.f
|19
|USDJPY.f
|7
|USDCHF.f
|4
|USDCAD.f
|2
|AUDNZD.f
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|789
|AUDCAD.f
|85
|NZDCAD.f
|30
|USDJPY.f
|-39
|USDCHF.f
|0
|USDCAD.f
|1
|AUDNZD.f
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|67K
|AUDCAD.f
|6.1K
|NZDCAD.f
|2.2K
|USDJPY.f
|-5.4K
|USDCHF.f
|48
|USDCAD.f
|145
|AUDNZD.f
|88
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.
- The signal applies a multi-strategy approach: mainly trading XAUUSD (Gold) combined with a few slower pairs for diversification. The core philosophy is risk management and discipline, not short-term profit maximization
- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
1. Trading instruments: XAUUSD (primary), plus some slower pairs to balance volatility.
2. Style: Risk-first, avoiding over-leverage; entries/exits based on high-probability setups.
3. Expected performance: 110–300%/year (estimate only, not guaranteed; results depend on the market and copier’s setup).
4. Recommended minimum deposit: $300.
5. Best for: Investors who value consistency and controlled growth
- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.
Investor Recommend:
- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
