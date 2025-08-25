SignauxSections
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Mix Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
2 / 1.5K USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 186%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
690
Bénéfice trades:
537 (77.82%)
Perte trades:
153 (22.17%)
Meilleure transaction:
36.79 USD
Pire transaction:
-31.04 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 431.39 USD (124 493 pips)
Perte brute:
-563.84 USD (54 225 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (40.49 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
111.72 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
63.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.73%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
41
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
8.01
Longs trades:
439 (63.62%)
Courts trades:
251 (36.38%)
Facteur de profit:
2.54
Rendement attendu:
1.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-77.25 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-84.09 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
21.10%
Prévision annuelle:
256.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
58.40 USD
Maximal:
108.29 USD (8.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.91% (77.25 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.64% (134.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 554
AUDCAD.f 102
NZDCAD.f 19
USDJPY.f 7
USDCHF.f 4
USDCAD.f 2
AUDNZD.f 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f 789
AUDCAD.f 85
NZDCAD.f 30
USDJPY.f -39
USDCHF.f 0
USDCAD.f 1
AUDNZD.f 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 67K
AUDCAD.f 6.1K
NZDCAD.f 2.2K
USDJPY.f -5.4K
USDCHF.f 48
USDCAD.f 145
AUDNZD.f 88
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +36.79 USD
Pire transaction: -31 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +40.49 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -77.25 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

The signal applies a multi-strategy approach: mainly trading XAUUSD (Gold) combined with a few slower pairs for diversification. The core philosophy is risk management and discipline, not short-term profit maximization

- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.


    🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


    Signal Detail:

    1. Trading instruments: XAUUSD (primary), plus some slower pairs to balance volatility.

    2. Style: Risk-first, avoiding over-leverage; entries/exits based on high-probability setups.

    3. Expected performance: 110–300%/year (estimate only, not guaranteed; results depend on the market and copier’s setup).

    4. Recommended minimum deposit: $300.

    5. Best for: Investors who value consistency and controlled growth

    - With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

     

    Investor Recommend:

    - Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

    - The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

    - A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose

        Contacts:

        Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

        telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


        Aucun avis
        Signal
        Prix
        Croissance
        Les abonnés
        Fonds
        Solde
        Semaines
        Conseillers experts
        Trades
        Gagner %
        Activité
        PF
        Rendement attendu
        Prélèvement
        Effet de levier
        MSC Gold Mix Pro
        40 USD par mois
        186%
        2
        1.5K
        USD
        994
        USD
        24
        0%
        690
        77%
        63%
        2.53
        1.26
        USD
        15%
        1:500
        Copier

