|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|216
|XAUUSD
|111
|EURUSD
|57
|ETHUSD
|1
|SOLUSD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|64
|XAUUSD
|120
|EURUSD
|394
|ETHUSD
|-4
|SOLUSD
|7
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|354K
|XAUUSD
|22K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|ETHUSD
|-393
|SOLUSD
|748
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EGlobalTrade-Classic" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.20 × 54
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.48 × 48
Profit with Confidence | Verified Strategy | Low Risk – High Potential
Welcome to my Copy Trade!
I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.
Risk-Managed Entries
Strict Stop-Loss Rules
Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors
Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.
Copy me today and let your money work smarter.
