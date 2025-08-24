SignauxSections
Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale

TKtraydez

Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
0 avis
Fiabilité
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 12%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
386
Bénéfice trades:
293 (75.90%)
Perte trades:
93 (24.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
124.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-131.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 259.30 USD (1 446 615 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 677.22 USD (1 069 028 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (590.55 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
679.66 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
28.77%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
21.06%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
68
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.31
Longs trades:
164 (42.49%)
Courts trades:
222 (57.51%)
Facteur de profit:
1.35
Rendement attendu:
1.51 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.71 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.03 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-415.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-415.00 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.67%
Algo trading:
36%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
14.70 USD
Maximal:
443.80 USD (7.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.37% (436.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.79% (645.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 216
XAUUSD 111
EURUSD 57
ETHUSD 1
SOLUSD 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 64
XAUUSD 120
EURUSD 394
ETHUSD -4
SOLUSD 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 354K
XAUUSD 22K
EURUSD 1.2K
ETHUSD -393
SOLUSD 748
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +124.00 USD
Pire transaction: -132 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +590.55 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -415.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EGlobalTrade-Classic" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.20 × 54
ThreeTrader-Live
0.48 × 48
 Profit with Confidence | Verified Strategy | Low Risk – High Potential
Welcome to my Copy Trade!

I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.

 Risk-Managed Entries
 Strict Stop-Loss Rules
 Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
 Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
 Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors

Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.

 Copy me today and let your money work smarter.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 17:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.31 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 07:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.24 10:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.24 10:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.