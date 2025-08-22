SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Improve every day
Yu Long Wang

Improve every day

Yu Long Wang
0 avis
Fiabilité
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 212%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
201
Bénéfice trades:
104 (51.74%)
Perte trades:
97 (48.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
86.74 USD
Pire transaction:
-32.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
733.95 USD (108 321 pips)
Perte brute:
-480.20 USD (222 599 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (45.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
185.32 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
69.51%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.63%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.55
Longs trades:
125 (62.19%)
Courts trades:
76 (37.81%)
Facteur de profit:
1.53
Rendement attendu:
1.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.06 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.95 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-4.97 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-58.21 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
239.17%
Algo trading:
68%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
32.77 USD
Maximal:
71.39 USD (40.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
40.20% (71.39 USD)
Par fonds propres:
25.81% (35.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD# 165
BTCUSD# 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 268
BTCUSD# -14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 27K
BTCUSD# -141K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +86.74 USD
Pire transaction: -32 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +45.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.97 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🚀 Smart Reverse Trading EA - With Intelligent Money Management 🌟

I've enhanced your EA with a powerful intelligent money management system! This feature automatically adjusts lot sizes when trades result in losses, helping you manage risk more effectively and optimize capital usage. 💼✨

🔥 Key Features:

  1. Smart Fund Adjustment 📈 - The system automatically monitors trade results and adjusts trade sizes when necessary

  2. Risk Control 🛡️ - Built-in multi-layer protection mechanisms to prevent overexposure

  3. Auto Recovery 🔄 - Automatically returns to normal trading parameters after profits, maintaining strategy consistency

  4. Fully Customizable ⚙️ - All parameters can be adjusted according to your risk preferences

🎯 Trading Strategy Highlights:

  • Reverse Signal Execution 🔁 - Executes sell operations when buy signals are generated, and vice versa

  • Dual-Direction Trading Support ↔️ - Flexible settings for long-only, short-only, or both-way trading

  • Trailing Stop Protection 📉 - Optional trailing stop feature to protect floating profits

  • Professional Risk Management 💎 - Combination of fixed stop loss/take profit with dynamic money management

🌈 User Experience:

This EA isn't just a trading tool—it's your intelligent trading partner! It learns from market conditions and automatically adjusts strategy parameters to help you maintain an edge in volatile markets. Whether in trending or ranging markets, it adapts and finds profit opportunities! 🎉

Experience this powerful trading tool now and let the intelligent system guide your trading journey! 🚀🌟

(Note: We recommend thorough testing on a demo account to familiarize yourself with all features before live trading) 💡


Aucun avis
2025.10.08 00:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 23:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.28 11:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.28 11:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 12:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 10:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.20 12:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 02:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 01:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 03:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 23:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 12:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 02:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 00:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.07 23:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Improve every day
30 USD par mois
212%
0
0
USD
110
USD
7
68%
201
51%
70%
1.52
1.26
USD
40%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.