- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|165
|BTCUSD#
|36
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|268
|BTCUSD#
|-14
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|27K
|BTCUSD#
|-141K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
I've enhanced your EA with a powerful intelligent money management system! This feature automatically adjusts lot sizes when trades result in losses, helping you manage risk more effectively and optimize capital usage. 💼✨
🔥 Key Features:
-
Smart Fund Adjustment 📈 - The system automatically monitors trade results and adjusts trade sizes when necessary
-
Risk Control 🛡️ - Built-in multi-layer protection mechanisms to prevent overexposure
-
Auto Recovery 🔄 - Automatically returns to normal trading parameters after profits, maintaining strategy consistency
-
Fully Customizable ⚙️ - All parameters can be adjusted according to your risk preferences
🎯 Trading Strategy Highlights:
-
Reverse Signal Execution 🔁 - Executes sell operations when buy signals are generated, and vice versa
-
Dual-Direction Trading Support ↔️ - Flexible settings for long-only, short-only, or both-way trading
-
Trailing Stop Protection 📉 - Optional trailing stop feature to protect floating profits
-
Professional Risk Management 💎 - Combination of fixed stop loss/take profit with dynamic money management
🌈 User Experience:
This EA isn't just a trading tool—it's your intelligent trading partner! It learns from market conditions and automatically adjusts strategy parameters to help you maintain an edge in volatile markets. Whether in trending or ranging markets, it adapts and finds profit opportunities! 🎉
Experience this powerful trading tool now and let the intelligent system guide your trading journey! 🚀🌟
(Note: We recommend thorough testing on a demo account to familiarize yourself with all features before live trading) 💡
