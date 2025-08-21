SignauxSections
Marius Jung

ALogic Smart Scalper MT4

Marius Jung
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
62
Bénéfice trades:
53 (85.48%)
Perte trades:
9 (14.52%)
Meilleure transaction:
26.58 USD
Pire transaction:
-82.03 USD
Bénéfice brut:
181.95 USD (2 843 pips)
Perte brute:
-309.90 USD (2 074 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (60.08 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
61.88 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.16
Activité de trading:
1.12%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
96.73%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
8 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.66
Longs trades:
41 (66.13%)
Courts trades:
21 (33.87%)
Facteur de profit:
0.59
Rendement attendu:
-2.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.43 USD
Perte moyenne:
-34.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-117.13 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-117.13 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
135.13 USD
Maximal:
195.21 USD (110.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.95% (195.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.01% (116.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 49
.US30Cash 13
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
.DE40Cash -40
.US30Cash -88
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
.DE40Cash 1.6K
.US30Cash -788
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +26.58 USD
Pire transaction: -82 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +60.08 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -117.13 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Aucun avis
2025.09.17 16:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.27 09:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 09:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 08:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 08:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.22 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.21 12:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 6.67% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 12:19
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.21 12:19
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.21 12:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 12:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
