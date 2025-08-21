- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|197
|BTCUSD
|38
|US30
|18
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|3
|EURCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|288
|BTCUSD
|11
|US30
|48
|EURUSD
|-19
|USDCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|BTCUSD
|98K
|US30
|113K
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|USDCAD
|77
|EURCHF
|26
|GBPUSD
|78
|USDJPY
|-318
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.28 × 112
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.33 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 60
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.07 × 180
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.17 × 6
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
Welcome to my "Biswas" Signal
💡 A fully manual Forex signal service designed for traders who value discipline, consistency, and transparency.
Unlike automated bots or risky strategies, every trade here is personally executed by me, based on:
-
📊 Market Structure & Trend Analysis
-
📈 Supply & Demand Zones
-
🔎 Price Action Confirmation
-
✅ Strict Risk Management
✨ Why Choose "Biswas" Signal?
-
100% Manual Trading – no EAs, no shortcuts
-
Capital Protection First – every trade with stop loss
-
Focused on steady & sustainable growth
-
Transparent trading – all trades visible in real-time
-
Trade stress-free: I do the hard work, you just copy
-
Strategy Used: Combination of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Supply & Demand Zones, RSI, Fibonacci, and trend-based analysis
-
Broker Compatibility: All major brokers (low spread preferred: Tickmill,Exness)
💡 My mission is simple: Protect capital, grow steadily, and trade with discipline.
📊 Key Features:
-
Low drawdown
-
Fully automated and emotion-free
-
Real money account
-
Suitable for investors, prop traders, and portfolio diversifiers
-
Minimum Deposit $1000
💬 Feel free to message me on
WhatsApp Personal: +8801632299796
Thanks
