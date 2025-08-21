SignauxSections
Dinesh Biswas

Biswas

Dinesh Biswas
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 83%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
271
Bénéfice trades:
213 (78.59%)
Perte trades:
58 (21.40%)
Meilleure transaction:
50.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-70.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 005.83 USD (777 785 pips)
Perte brute:
-678.68 USD (562 818 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (33.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
78.82 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
60.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
41.47%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
71
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.57
Longs trades:
207 (76.38%)
Courts trades:
64 (23.62%)
Facteur de profit:
1.48
Rendement attendu:
1.21 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-15.94 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-73.46 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
61.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
91.74 USD (12.45%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.07% (91.59 USD)
Par fonds propres:
43.41% (265.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 197
BTCUSD 38
US30 18
EURUSD 9
USDCAD 3
EURCHF 2
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 288
BTCUSD 11
US30 48
EURUSD -19
USDCAD 1
EURCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDJPY -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6K
BTCUSD 98K
US30 113K
EURUSD -1.9K
USDCAD 77
EURCHF 26
GBPUSD 78
USDJPY -318
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.28 × 112
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 6
itexsys-Platform
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.07 × 180
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
ICMarkets-MT5
1.17 × 6
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
79 plus...
Welcome to my "Biswas" Signal

💡 A fully manual Forex signal service designed for traders who value discipline, consistency, and transparency.

Unlike automated bots or risky strategies, every trade here is personally executed by me, based on:

  • 📊 Market Structure & Trend Analysis

  • 📈 Supply & Demand Zones

  • 🔎 Price Action Confirmation

  • ✅ Strict Risk Management

Why Choose "Biswas" Signal?

  • 100% Manual Trading – no EAs, no shortcuts

  • Capital Protection First – every trade with stop loss

  • Focused on steady & sustainable growth

  • Transparent trading – all trades visible in real-time

  • Trade stress-free: I do the hard work, you just copy

  • Strategy Used: Combination of Smart Money Concepts (SMC)Supply & Demand ZonesRSIFibonacci, and trend-based analysis

  • Broker Compatibility: All major brokers (low spread preferred: Tickmill,Exness)

💡 My mission is simple: Protect capital, grow steadily, and trade with discipline.

📊 Key Features:

  • Low drawdown

  • Fully automated and emotion-free

  • Real money account

  • Suitable for investors, prop traders, and portfolio diversifiers

  • Minimum Deposit $1000

👉 Start copying today and experience disciplined manual trading


💬 Feel free to message me on 

WhatsApp Personal: +8801632299796

Thanks

Aucun avis
2025.09.20 05:09
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 19:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 19:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 20:40
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.10 20:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 19:25
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.10 19:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 20:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.08 20:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 21:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
