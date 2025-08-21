SignauxSections
Franck Robert Bernard Gentzbittel

Project Degen Ride the Volatility

Franck Robert Bernard Gentzbittel
0 avis
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -66%
Axi-US02-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
358
Bénéfice trades:
317 (88.54%)
Perte trades:
41 (11.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
111.44 EUR
Pire transaction:
-892.78 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
2 595.63 EUR (8 118 941 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 347.38 EUR (4 924 811 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
85 (233.75 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
838.65 EUR (40)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
98.97%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
560.20%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.15
Longs trades:
288 (80.45%)
Courts trades:
70 (19.55%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.69 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
8.19 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-57.25 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-1 022.53 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 022.53 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-55.70%
Algo trading:
32%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
1 683.67 EUR (69.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
69.23% (1 683.67 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
99.75% (1 020.19 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 133
ETHUSD 50
NAS100.fs 48
EURUSD.pro 21
NATGAS.fs 21
XAUUSD.pro 16
WTI.fs 14
BCHUSD 11
LTCUSD 8
XRPUSD 8
LNKUSD 8
DJ30.fs 4
NK225.fs 3
SOL-USD 3
ADAUSD 3
XAGUSD.pro 3
BNB-USD 1
AlphabetC+ 1
NVIDIA+ 1
COFFEE.fs 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 464
ETHUSD 364
NAS100.fs 171
EURUSD.pro 7
NATGAS.fs -45
XAUUSD.pro 32
WTI.fs 25
BCHUSD -14
LTCUSD -2
XRPUSD 0
LNKUSD 6
DJ30.fs -8
NK225.fs 0
SOL-USD -20
ADAUSD -16
XAGUSD.pro -685
BNB-USD 1
AlphabetC+ 1
NVIDIA+ 1
COFFEE.fs 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3M
ETHUSD 499K
NAS100.fs 75K
EURUSD.pro 579
NATGAS.fs -296
XAUUSD.pro 3.8K
WTI.fs 249
BCHUSD -6.1K
LTCUSD -933
XRPUSD 6.8K
LNKUSD -7.5K
DJ30.fs -16K
NK225.fs 6
SOL-USD -6.8K
ADAUSD -521
XAGUSD.pro -14K
BNB-USD 861
AlphabetC+ 23
NVIDIA+ 41
COFFEE.fs 800
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +111.44 EUR
Pire transaction: -893 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 40
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +233.75 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 022.53 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US02-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
Project Degen is a high-risk / high-reward signal designed to ride market volatility with speed and conviction. The strategy combines scalping and breakout trades on major indices and FX pairs, using aggressive money management and controlled pyramiding. Expect non-linear growth, deep drawdowns, and periods of stagnation followed by strong accelerations.

⚠️ This signal is not suitable for conservative investors. It is intended for traders who fully understand and accept the risks of high volatility trading.

Highlights

  • High Risk / High Reward

  • Scalping & Breakouts (Indices + FX)

  • Controlled Pyramiding on confirmed moves


#HighRisk #HighReward #Scalping #Breakout #Indices #FX #Volatility #Pyramiding #ProjectDegen #RideTheVolatility


Aucun avis
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 17:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 21:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 03:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 03:30
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.28 16:17
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 18:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 19:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 17:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 15:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 12:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
