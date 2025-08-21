



Project Degen is a high-risk / high-reward signal designed to ride market volatility with speed and conviction. The strategy combines scalping and breakout trades on major indices and FX pairs, using aggressive money management and controlled pyramiding. Expect non-linear growth, deep drawdowns, and periods of stagnation followed by strong accelerations.

⚠️ This signal is not suitable for conservative investors. It is intended for traders who fully understand and accept the risks of high volatility trading.

Highlights

High Risk / High Reward

Scalping & Breakouts (Indices + FX)

Controlled Pyramiding on confirmed moves





