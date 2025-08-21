- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|133
|ETHUSD
|50
|NAS100.fs
|48
|EURUSD.pro
|21
|NATGAS.fs
|21
|XAUUSD.pro
|16
|WTI.fs
|14
|BCHUSD
|11
|LTCUSD
|8
|XRPUSD
|8
|LNKUSD
|8
|DJ30.fs
|4
|NK225.fs
|3
|SOL-USD
|3
|ADAUSD
|3
|XAGUSD.pro
|3
|BNB-USD
|1
|AlphabetC+
|1
|NVIDIA+
|1
|COFFEE.fs
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|464
|ETHUSD
|364
|NAS100.fs
|171
|EURUSD.pro
|7
|NATGAS.fs
|-45
|XAUUSD.pro
|32
|WTI.fs
|25
|BCHUSD
|-14
|LTCUSD
|-2
|XRPUSD
|0
|LNKUSD
|6
|DJ30.fs
|-8
|NK225.fs
|0
|SOL-USD
|-20
|ADAUSD
|-16
|XAGUSD.pro
|-685
|BNB-USD
|1
|AlphabetC+
|1
|NVIDIA+
|1
|COFFEE.fs
|3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3M
|ETHUSD
|499K
|NAS100.fs
|75K
|EURUSD.pro
|579
|NATGAS.fs
|-296
|XAUUSD.pro
|3.8K
|WTI.fs
|249
|BCHUSD
|-6.1K
|LTCUSD
|-933
|XRPUSD
|6.8K
|LNKUSD
|-7.5K
|DJ30.fs
|-16K
|NK225.fs
|6
|SOL-USD
|-6.8K
|ADAUSD
|-521
|XAGUSD.pro
|-14K
|BNB-USD
|861
|AlphabetC+
|23
|NVIDIA+
|41
|COFFEE.fs
|800
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US02-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
Project Degen is a high-risk / high-reward signal designed to ride market volatility with speed and conviction. The strategy combines scalping and breakout trades on major indices and FX pairs, using aggressive money management and controlled pyramiding. Expect non-linear growth, deep drawdowns, and periods of stagnation followed by strong accelerations.
⚠️ This signal is not suitable for conservative investors. It is intended for traders who fully understand and accept the risks of high volatility trading.
Highlights
-
High Risk / High Reward
-
Scalping & Breakouts (Indices + FX)
-
Controlled Pyramiding on confirmed moves
