- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|EURUSD
|16
|AUDUSD
|7
|AUDNZD
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-18
|EURUSD
|306
|AUDUSD
|77
|AUDNZD
|-675
|GBPJPY
|82
|USDCAD
|-19
|EURCAD
|-174
|EURCHF
|58
|GBPAUD
|-7
|GBPUSD
|-128
|AUDJPY
|11
|NZDUSD
|-144
|CADJPY
|-44
|CADCHF
|1
|EURNZD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.6K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|355
|AUDNZD
|-1.1K
|GBPJPY
|1K
|USDCAD
|-46
|EURCAD
|-277
|EURCHF
|143
|GBPAUD
|-47
|GBPUSD
|-810
|AUDJPY
|56
|NZDUSD
|-150
|CADJPY
|-81
|CADCHF
|4
|EURNZD
|4
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FTMO-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.02 × 60
🔥 Join the # Day Trading Signal Group – 80%+ Accuracy! 📊💸
Welcome to the ultimate destination for Forex signals, Crypto signals, and Indices trading alerts—designed for professional day traders who demand precision and performance.
✅ Why Traders Trust Us:
• 📈 Real-time trading signals with over 80% win rate
• 💹 Covers Forex, Cryptocurrency, Gold, Indices, and more
• 🧠 Includes risk management strategies and lot size calculators
• 🕌 Offers Shariah-compliant trading setups for ethical investors
• 📚 Learn while you earn with educational insights and trading tips
forex signals, crypto signals, day trading group, trading alerts, high accuracy signals, risk management, Shariah-compliant investing, pip calculator, lot size calculator, trading education
📲 Whether you're trading on MetaTrader, Binance, or TradingView, this group gives you the edge to trade smarter, faster, and more confidently.
🚀 Join now and start receiving premium signals that move markets
Would you like a version in Urdu too, or something tailored for Telegram, WhatsApp, or Instagram captions?
USD
USD
USD