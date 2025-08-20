SignauxSections
Anees Ahmed

Scalpers95

Anees Ahmed
0 avis
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -7%
FTMO-Server
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
73
Bénéfice trades:
46 (63.01%)
Perte trades:
27 (36.99%)
Meilleure transaction:
153.27 USD
Pire transaction:
-303.18 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 458.66 USD (12 808 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 132.25 USD (7 961 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (202.04 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
319.46 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.10
Activité de trading:
14.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
82.18%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.67
Longs trades:
37 (50.68%)
Courts trades:
36 (49.32%)
Facteur de profit:
0.68
Rendement attendu:
-9.23 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
31.71 USD
Perte moyenne:
-78.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-257.02 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-635.66 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-7.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
673.59 USD
Maximal:
998.66 USD (9.67%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.68% (999.01 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.07% (604.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
EURUSD 16
AUDUSD 7
AUDNZD 5
GBPJPY 4
USDCAD 3
EURCAD 3
EURCHF 3
GBPAUD 2
GBPUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
CADJPY 1
CADCHF 1
EURNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -18
EURUSD 306
AUDUSD 77
AUDNZD -675
GBPJPY 82
USDCAD -19
EURCAD -174
EURCHF 58
GBPAUD -7
GBPUSD -128
AUDJPY 11
NZDUSD -144
CADJPY -44
CADCHF 1
EURNZD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.6K
EURUSD 1.2K
AUDUSD 355
AUDNZD -1.1K
GBPJPY 1K
USDCAD -46
EURCAD -277
EURCHF 143
GBPAUD -47
GBPUSD -810
AUDJPY 56
NZDUSD -150
CADJPY -81
CADCHF 4
EURNZD 4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +153.27 USD
Pire transaction: -303 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +202.04 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -257.02 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FTMO-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tickmill-Live
0.02 × 60
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Aucun avis
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 12:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 08:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 14:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 06:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.28 05:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 17:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 17:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.