Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Gold King AI EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 avis
Fiabilité
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 35%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
29 (90.62%)
Perte trades:
3 (9.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
32.02 EUR
Pire transaction:
-13.66 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
82.76 EUR (2 863 pips)
Perte brute:
-30.96 EUR (1 529 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (15.73 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
34.04 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Activité de trading:
0.07%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
92.38%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
3 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.79
Longs trades:
24 (75.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (25.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.67
Rendement attendu:
1.62 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.85 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-10.32 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-13.66 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-13.66 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
28.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
13.66 EUR (11.64%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.63% (13.66 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
26.23% (37.03 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 59
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +32.02 EUR
Pire transaction: -14 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +15.73 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.66 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
23 plus...
Symbol traded: XAUUSD (GOLD) // Signal handled by: Gold King AI EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.

Aucun avis
2025.10.08 14:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 13:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 12:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 12:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 12:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 12:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 12:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold King AI EA
30 USD par mois
35%
0
0
USD
243
EUR
8
100%
32
90%
0%
2.67
1.62
EUR
26%
1:500
Copier

