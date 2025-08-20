SignauxSections
Mhd Aldin Safieh

Gold Ai Confident Profet

Mhd Aldin Safieh
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 34%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
28 (87.50%)
Perte trades:
4 (12.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
103.95 USD
Pire transaction:
-195.32 USD
Bénéfice brut:
506.93 USD (2 772 pips)
Perte brute:
-388.84 USD (2 051 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (91.03 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
298.21 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
0.08%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.89%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
4 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.60
Longs trades:
21 (65.63%)
Courts trades:
11 (34.38%)
Facteur de profit:
1.30
Rendement attendu:
3.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-97.21 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-177.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-195.32 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
81.70 USD
Maximal:
195.32 USD (59.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
22.61% (177.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.55% (146.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD_i 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_i 118
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_i 721
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +103.95 USD
Pire transaction: -195 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +91.03 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -177.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Unlock a Proven Strategy with Over 80% Win Rate and Built-In Capital Protection

Welcome to your chance to auto-copy trades with confidence—a fast, reliable, and beginner-friendly strategy designed not only to grow your capital but to protect it.

Why Smart Traders Choose This Strategy

  • Consistency You Can Rely On
    With an impressive success rate exceeding 80%, this strategy delivers a high level of reliability. What matters most isn’t just a profitable trade—it’s a profitable day, every day.

  • Capital Protection at the Core
    Every trade is safeguarded with strict stop-loss and risk management rules. We never expose more than 1–2% of your account per trade, ensuring your capital is always shielded—even during market downturns.

  • Fast-Paced, Daily Execution
    Designed for quick, actionable trades—perfect for traders who seek fast results. Expect multiple high-probability setups each trading day with immediate execution for maximum opportunity capture.

What You’ll Get as a Follower

  • Real-Time Signal Mirroring
    Every trade I make is instantly mirrored in your account—no delays, no missed entries.

  • Full Transparency
    Gain access to performance dashboards showcasing profitability, drawdowns, and win rates—so you can see exactly how the strategy is performing.

  • Flexible Subscription Options
    Choose between a straightforward subscription or a performance-based fee structure—whichever aligns best with your goals.

  • Accessible with Low Capital
    Begin with as little as $100 and instantly tap into a strategy built for the pros.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 13:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
