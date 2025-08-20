- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_i
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_i
|118
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_i
|721
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Unlock a Proven Strategy with Over 80% Win Rate and Built-In Capital Protection
Welcome to your chance to auto-copy trades with confidence—a fast, reliable, and beginner-friendly strategy designed not only to grow your capital but to protect it.
Why Smart Traders Choose This Strategy
-
Consistency You Can Rely On
With an impressive success rate exceeding 80%, this strategy delivers a high level of reliability. What matters most isn’t just a profitable trade—it’s a profitable day, every day.
-
Capital Protection at the Core
Every trade is safeguarded with strict stop-loss and risk management rules. We never expose more than 1–2% of your account per trade, ensuring your capital is always shielded—even during market downturns.
-
Fast-Paced, Daily Execution
Designed for quick, actionable trades—perfect for traders who seek fast results. Expect multiple high-probability setups each trading day with immediate execution for maximum opportunity capture.
What You’ll Get as a Follower
-
Real-Time Signal Mirroring
Every trade I make is instantly mirrored in your account—no delays, no missed entries.
-
Full Transparency
Gain access to performance dashboards showcasing profitability, drawdowns, and win rates—so you can see exactly how the strategy is performing.
-
Flexible Subscription Options
Choose between a straightforward subscription or a performance-based fee structure—whichever aligns best with your goals.
-
Accessible with Low Capital
Begin with as little as $100 and instantly tap into a strategy built for the pros.
USD
USD
USD