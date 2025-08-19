- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 743
Bénéfice trades:
1 500 (86.05%)
Perte trades:
243 (13.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
22.99 USD
Pire transaction:
-64.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 000.76 USD (246 456 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 133.58 USD (148 237 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
53 (84.48 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
162.71 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.99%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
148
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.92
Longs trades:
940 (53.93%)
Courts trades:
803 (46.07%)
Facteur de profit:
1.88
Rendement attendu:
1.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-302.34 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-302.34 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
28.63%
Prévision annuelle:
347.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.34 USD
Maximal:
315.15 USD (15.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.02% (315.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
23.18% (495.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1096
|XAUUSD
|643
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|XAUUSD
|170
|AUDCAD
|-3
|EURUSD
|0
|EURGBP
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|84K
|XAUUSD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|-68
|EURUSD
|-17
|EURGBP
|-19
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +22.99 USD
Pire transaction: -65 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +84.48 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -302.34 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-Real18
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|3.92 × 13
A Message from Your Forex Fund Manager. Use MINIMUM 2000 usd balance. Se more at Fxtrade.no
As a fund manager, I understand that many people in the forex market chase after quick gains, often at the expense of stability. If you are looking for an investment that promises massive profits overnight, I'm afraid that’s not what we offer. My approach is different; I prioritize the safety of your capital and aim to deliver consistent, long-term returns.
Our trading strategies are designed with robust risk management to ensure steady growth. By focusing on market analysis, discipline, and careful execution, I work to provide reliable results without exposing your investment to unnecessary risk. If you’re seeking a dependable, well-managed approach to forex trading, you’re in the right place. Let’s grow your investment safely and steadily. This is my personal EA, and 99% of the trades are from the algo, but I also add some for our extra profit :-)
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
50 USD par mois
221%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
49
99%
1 743
86%
100%
1.87
1.07
USD
USD
23%
1:500