Trades:
68
Bénéfice trades:
34 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
34 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 859.85 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 752.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
18 063.17 USD (61 153 pips)
Perte brute:
-19 960.83 USD (37 614 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (2 320.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 362.97 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Activité de trading:
43.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.46%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.29
Longs trades:
49 (72.06%)
Courts trades:
19 (27.94%)
Facteur de profit:
0.90
Rendement attendu:
-27.91 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
531.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-587.08 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-3 404.96 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 200.76 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.19%
Prévision annuelle:
2.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3 201.68 USD
Maximal:
6 564.65 USD (6.35%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.35% (6 564.65 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.62% (616.57 USD)
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|68
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.9K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
ADVANCE AI MODELS:Powered by VCast Al Engine & XPoint Entry System, both of our Als models adapts to the everchanging markets using Machine Learning and a Team of expert contently monitoring and optimizing the models.
ROBUST RISK MANAGEMENT:
At the core of our models is a carefully crafted trade sizing, management & monitoring system call Optic Range. Its
job is to define TP and SL
levels, Manage position size,
& In-trade management. With the goal of bosting profits while minimaxing overall
drawdown.
TRENDWAVE TECHNOLOGY:
Propertary trend following technology with the aim of following the markets with unparallel precision.
Aucun avis
