Joel Rivera Anglero

Pixie Pro XL AI

Joel Rivera Anglero
0 avis
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -2%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
68
Bénéfice trades:
34 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
34 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 859.85 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 752.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
18 063.17 USD (61 153 pips)
Perte brute:
-19 960.83 USD (37 614 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (2 320.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 362.97 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Activité de trading:
43.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.46%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.29
Longs trades:
49 (72.06%)
Courts trades:
19 (27.94%)
Facteur de profit:
0.90
Rendement attendu:
-27.91 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
531.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-587.08 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-3 404.96 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 200.76 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.19%
Prévision annuelle:
2.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3 201.68 USD
Maximal:
6 564.65 USD (6.35%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.35% (6 564.65 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.62% (616.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 68
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 24K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 859.85 USD
Pire transaction: -1 753 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 320.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 404.96 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
ADVANCE AI MODELS:
Powered by VCast Al Engine & XPoint Entry System, both of our Als models adapts to the everchanging markets using Machine Learning and a Team of expert contently monitoring and optimizing the models.

ROBUST RISK MANAGEMENT:
At the core of our models is a carefully crafted trade sizing, management & monitoring system call Optic Range. Its
job is to define TP and SL
levels, Manage position size,
& In-trade management. With the goal of bosting profits while minimaxing overall
drawdown.

TRENDWAVE TECHNOLOGY:
Propertary trend following technology with the aim of following the markets with unparallel precision.

Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Pixie Pro XL AI
49 USD par mois
-2%
0
0
USD
98K
USD
15
100%
68
50%
43%
0.90
-27.91
USD
6%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.