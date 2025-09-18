SignauxSections
Genesis2

Craig Stewart Venn
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 30%
HFMarketsSA-Live2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
305
Bénéfice trades:
245 (80.32%)
Perte trades:
60 (19.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
35.94 USD
Pire transaction:
-43.06 USD
Bénéfice brut:
906.62 USD (52 976 pips)
Perte brute:
-341.06 USD (26 287 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (65.88 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
65.88 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
78.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.13%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
223
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
6.00
Longs trades:
297 (97.38%)
Courts trades:
8 (2.62%)
Facteur de profit:
2.66
Rendement attendu:
1.85 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-94.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-94.23 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
30.32%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.83 USD
Maximal:
94.23 USD (4.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.60% (94.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.37% (335.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 305
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 566
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 27K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +35.94 USD
Pire transaction: -43 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +65.88 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -94.23 USD

Welcome to my signal and thank you for choosing us.

The Bible tells us in Genesis2 that there is a land where there is gold and the gold in that land is good. You see, gold is good! 

This signal is fairly conservative and we try to keep drawdown between 20% and 25%. According to scripture, once again, our aim is to double your investment in a year. Now I understand that might seem very conservative, but I prefer not to gamble with other people's hard-earned money - and wish to provide a signal that continues a growth trend that is fairly safe, and predictable.

I suggest nothing less than $2000 as your initial deposit. Although this can be accomplished with a CENT account, I don't feel that your returns will be able to cover your costs. (Just want to be transparent here.) So it's best to save up, and gather your funds and then once you have $2000 dollars then subscribe to the signal. Or you can test the signal on a demo account for a few months at your discretion.

I look forward to seeing you as a successful subscriber very soon! Once again, thank you for choosing us.


Love you and praying for you.

Aucun avis
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 04:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.16 18:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 18:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.16 18:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
